Indian stock markets traded in the positive zone on Friday when investors prepare for the 2020 Union Budget to be announced next week. At 12:28 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark index rose 136.13 points, or 0.33%, to 41,522.53, while the Nifty 50 index rose 48.80 points, or 0.4%, to 12,229.15. Yes, the Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Info Edge, Biocon and Infosys were among the key actions in focus today. Read on to learn more:

If bank: Yes, the shares of Bank Ltd increased almost 10% after the president of the State Bank of India (OSE), Rajnish Kumar, said that the private lender was too big to be allowed to fail.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd rose 4.6% after foreign brokerage firm Credit Suisse bought 22.93,306 shares of the company through a massive agreement at NSE on January 23.

Information Edge: Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd gained more than 4% after the company said it had established an alternative investment fund to invest in technology and technology-enabled entities that provide technology to create, market and distribute innovative products and services .

Biocon: Shares of Biocon Ltd fell up to 4% after the company’s net profits fell 6.6% to Rs 202.8 million rupees in the December quarter compared to the previous year.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares fell 1.4% after several media reports said Sebi is likely to request a forensic audit of the company’s books in the case of a whistleblower complaint.

UltraTech Cement, Baroda Bank: Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd rose 1%, while those of Bank of Baroda rose 1.7% before the announcement of earnings for the third quarter ended in December (Q3) later in the day. The Indian Bank, JSW Steel and Prestige Estates projects are among the other major companies that will publish their quarterly numbers today.

ITI: Shares of ITI Ltd fell more than 3% after the company said it intends to raise around Rs 1,400 million, of which Rs 607 million will be used to pay off loans.

Coffee day Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd were blocked in a 5% higher circuit after the company entered into the final agreement to sell Way2Wealth Securities, including its certain subsidiaries, to Shriram Ownership Trust.

Godrej Properties: Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd rose 3% after the real estate company launched Godrej RKS at RK Studios, Chembur, Mumbai.

Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank shares skyrocketed 3.5% before today’s meeting to consider and approve the preferential issuance of shares.

Indiabulls Ventures: Shares of Indiabulls Ventures Ltd increased 2% even when the company’s consolidated net profit fell 13.7% to Rs 104 crore in the December quarter compared to the previous year.

