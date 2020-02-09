Yemi Alade reveals what someone offered to marry her

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade announced that a Maasai had “made a good offer” to her just to be his wife.

The “Johnny” hitmaker added this jokingly, but for her friend, who prevented her from accepting the man’s suggestion because she was too fat and might no longer be “used” as a housewife, she probably could have agreed.

A Masai offered me 20 cows for my hand in marriage, but his friend said that I’m fat and can’t build houses! She wrote.

Yemi Alade went on to share some facts about the Masai: “The house of the first and oldest woman is usually the first, followed by the second woman and the others … Many of the Maasai youth are educated and still very cultivated and build houses from a skilful mixture of cow dung, mud and water.

The Maasai are a Nilotic ethnic group that lives in northern, central and southern Kenya and northern Tanzania.

Because of their residence near the many wildlife parks of the African Great Lakes and their distinctive customs and clothing, they are among the most internationally known locals.

Yemi Aldae made this interesting discovery on her Instagram page.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com