‘Yeh Toh Hallucination Hai’: this is how people felt while watching the ‘Bhoot’ trailer of Vicky Kaushal

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is out and we are pretty sure that the memes will be better than the actual movie.

The trailer shows how Vicky Kaushal tries to unravel the mystery of a ship, Sea Bird, stranded on Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Hey? The Ghost Ship (2002) anyone? Well, to be honest, Steve Beck’s frightening horror film about a haunted ship was much better than the dark (literal) world depicted in the Bhanu Pratap Singh film. Bollywood should now be able to come up with newer and new elements of horror, instead of women crawling on the walls, ghosts staring at you from behind the mirror and stormy nights as an atmosphere. Please, this is 2020.

But we have to thank the trailer for the memes! Shortly after the release, #Bhoot and #BhootTrailer became top trends on Twitter with memers that tore up every scene for hilarious memes. A certain dialogue from the trailer, “Yeh toh hallucination hai”, seems to have penetrated quickly and has become viral. You can view it here!

#BhootTrailer When I do something for myself pic.twitter.com/IoGGhXSxmF

– लौह पुरुष ⚡ (@Ironnnmannnn) 3 February 2020

Me: hoping to be afraid of #BhootTrailer …. # BhootTrailer: pic.twitter.com/SW2wNbYpfH

– AlphaQ (@AlphaQ_tees) 3 February 2020

Me to my younger siblings at night – # BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/KnozYEdf6x

– Jatin Joshi (@JJoshiiiiiiiiii) February 3, 2020

When you go back to work after a long weekend on Monday #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7

– Kartik Patadia (@ KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer Me – 2020 will be my year !!! 2020 for me – pic.twitter.com/e48ZBFRUZ5

– Roastyourself (@ niimz94) 3 February 2020

#BhootTrailerMy friend – bhai #BhootTrailerdekha? Bahut scary hai Me – * who has already viewed Conjuring, Insidious, Annabelle * pic.twitter.com/3IluWADacz

– Shaman (@wittyshaman) 3 February 2020

#bhoottrailerHR – We are actually coming back to you – pic.twitter.com/3CNVmqmFaV

– Mayur Shivalkar (@Piratedmarathi) 3 February 2020

#BhootTrailer @karanjohar @DharmaMovies Karan johar: mastering Bani he! Very scary! Earn millions! Box office: pic.twitter.com/C55fF4FdHy

– Manas (@Manasdb) 4 February 2020

The film will be released on February 21 in case you plan to watch it. Here is the full trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7xNXTpQA5Q

