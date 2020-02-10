Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shivangi Joshi makes her music video debut with Aadatein from Nikhil D’Souza

Television actress Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” made her music video debut with Nikhil D’Souza’s song “Aadatein.” It is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and written by Anurag Bhomia.

“Music videos have been quite furious these days and perhaps the reason I have been selective about it so far. I always wanted my first music video to be enjoyable, emotional, romantic and relatable. The song “Aadatein” is a perfect mix of each of them. I couldn’t have asked for a better music video debut than “Aadatein,” Shivangi said happily.

“Aadatein” is part of the latest music series “Doublemint FreshTake”, presented by Mars Wrigley in collaboration with the musical entertainment company Songfest. The track will be out on February 11.

Not only this, the reproduction singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who debuted in Bollywood as the voice of Shah Rukh Khan in “Zero” a while ago, has also lent his voice to one of the songs of the series “Freshtake”. He sang the song “Kanmani”, written by Ko Sesha. Abhay’s song will be released on February 19.

“I was impressed when I heard Nikhil’s version of” Aadatein “and I knew that I would have to interpret Tamil FreshTake in my own way to make it unique. Ko Sesha’s guidance really helped and that is what makes it really special and exciting,” said Abhay.

The songs of the “FreshTake” series have been created by different music composers in four different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

“Maintaining our commitment to highlight Indian artists acting in different languages, we also intend to show the diversity of genres through this project, involving musicians who are known for their inimitable styles in different genres such as pop, acoustic, dance and contemporary music, “explained Gaurav Dagaonkar, co-founder of Songfest.

