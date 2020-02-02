Yediyurappa expands Karnataka’s cabinet on 6 February 10 Congress-JDS rebels under 13 may receive berths

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Sunday that the expansion of the cabinet would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking the oath.

“The expansion of the cabinet will take place on February 6 with the oath taking in the Raj Bhavan at 10:30,” he told reporters here.

Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP’s parties, including Congress and the JD (S), will take an oath, he said.

The expansion of the cabinet has been on the map for almost two months since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the bypolls on December 5, 2019 and received a majority in the Karnataka meeting.

Yediyurappa is under immense pressure from former MLAs of the congress and the Janata Dal (secular) who had switched to the BJP to make him prime minister in July to expand his cabinet.

Of the 17 defectors, only 13 were in the December bypolls. And 11 of them won, making his job difficult. Two seats are still free due to election requests pending before the courts.

According to these MLAs, Yediyurappa had promised to make all ministers, with the function of Deputy Prime Minister to their leader Ramesh Jharkiholi.

But the party command had dragged its feet, so Yediyurappa could not induce these new newcomers at the expense of party loyalists.

In the 224-member Karnataka assembly, only 34 can become ministers, including the prime minister. The BSY government currently has only 18 ministers, many of whom have more than one larger portfolio.

