Year of the rat: When is the Chinese New Year and what is the meaning of the zodiac sign 2020?

The Chinese New Year is just around the corner.

The festival will see members of the Chinese community from all over the world welcome the Year of Rat 2020, decorate their homes in the red color of luck and attend spectacular parades while wishing a happy and prosperous year ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chinese New Year and the meaning of the Year of the Rat:

When is the Chinese New Year and how is its date decided?

This year, the first day of the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or the Near Lunar Year, falls on Saturday, January 25.

The day on which the celebration is celebrated in the Gregorian calendar varies annually, since its date is determined by the lunisolar Chinese calendar.

1/43

Artists participate in a fire dragon dance under a shower of cast iron sparks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Zaozhuang

REUTERS

2/43

Filipino-Chinese children show piggy banks at the start of Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Manila, Philippines

AP

3/43

A lion dance company shows up among visitors fighting for gifts given to them during the Lunar New Year celebrations of the Pig in the Chinatown district of Manila.

AFP / Getty

4/43

People buy flowers at a New Year’s market in Victoria Park in Hong Kong

AP / Vincent Yu

5/43

Artists participate in a night parade to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong

AP

6/43

Lion dancers dance around firecrackers as they explode in the street as they mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year in San Francisco, California

Getty

7/43

People look at festive New Year decorations in the China Town area of ​​London

AFP / Getty

8/43

Drummers show up in front of a mural that reads “2019” at a temple fair in Longtan Park in Beijing

AP

9/43

AP

10/43

An artist blows fire during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Manila’s Chinatown

Reuters

11/43

(Credit too long, see subtitle)

12/43

AP

13/43

Dancers perform a dragon dance with party animals in Manila

EPA

14/43

the antens are transported by the streets to be hung in the Chinese New Year in the Chinatown of London

fake images

15/43

Diners participate in the largest yum cha meal in Sydney, Australia

EPA

16/43

Children celebrate the lunar new year in Chinatown in New York

fake images

17/43

A crowd pushes to grab objects thrown at them during celebrations

AP

18/43

Artists participate in a Chinese New Year parade in Tsim Sha Tsui

EPA

19/43

(Credit too long, see subtitle)

20/43

(Credit too long, see subtitle)

21/43

(Credit too long, see subtitle)

22/43

AP

23/43

The girls react to the squeak of the Teacup pig, a rare pet in the Philippines, at the beginning of the celebrations that lead to the Chinese New Year at Manila’s Lucky Chinatown Plaza in Manila.

AP / Bullit Marquez

24/43

A family poses in front of red lanterns on display in Longtan Park for a temple fair before the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China

AP / Andy Wong

25/43

Vendors selling pig-shaped balloons for sale to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hanoi, Vietnam

AP / Hau Dinh

26/43

A vendor packs candy at the Dihua Street market in Taipei, Taiwan, on January 29. Taiwanese buyers began looking for delicacies, dried products and other bargains in the market before the Lunar New Year

AP / Chiang Ying-ying

27/43

Women take a selfie near a tree decorated with red lanterns

AP / Andy Wong

28/43

A Chinese-Thai ethnic man offers flowers after prayers at the Chinese Leng Nuei Yee temple

AP / Sakchai Lalit

29/43

Two divers perform a Chinese Lion Dance underwater before the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Aquaria KLCC water park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 30

AP / Vincent Thian

30/43

Travelers wait for their trains at a railway station in Hangzhou, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, on January 28. The world’s largest annual migration has begun in China with millions of Chinese traveling to their home cities to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Chinatopix via AP

31/43

Dancers perform dragon dance during the New Year celebrations in the Chinatown district of Manila, Philippines

AP

32/43

Lion dancers perform on the glass deck of the King Power Mahanakhon building, the tallest in Thailand, in Bangkok

AP

33/43

Chinese artists dressed in traditional costumes attend a rehearsal of a reenactment of an imperial sacrifice ritual of the Qing dynasty (1636-1912) to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing.

EPA

34/43

A woman takes a picture in a sculpture made of pigs as part of the celebrations for the Year of the Pig in Sydney, Australia.

EPA

35/43

Year of pig merchandise for sale in a market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

EPA

36/43

A diver in a traditional Chinese costume feeds the fish on the eve of the Chinese New Year in Manila, Philippines

EPA

37/43

Fireworks explode behind the Sydney Opera House, as it glows red as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations of the pig in Sydney, Australia.

EPA

38/43

Men perform a dragon dance called Liong before the Chinese New Year during the ceremony of Grebeg Suro in Solo, Central Java Province, Indonesia

Reuters

39/43

Artists rehearse a reenactment of a Chinese New Year Qing dynasty ceremony at the Temple of the Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing

Reuters

40/43

Lion dancers pose on the glass deck of the King Power Mahanakhon building, the tallest in Thailand, in Bangkok

AP

41/43

A Chinese family of Malaysian ethnicity takes a selfie in a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

AP

42/43

Indonesian ethnic Chinese carry offerings during the Chinese New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia

EPA

43/43

A tourist walks under decorative lanterns before the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

EPA

The festivities will last just over a fortnight, and will culminate with the Lantern Festival on Saturday, February 8.

The Lantern Festival, also known as the Spring Lantern Festival, begins on the 15th of the first lunar month.

What is the meaning of the year of the rat?

The arrival of the Chinese New Year 2020 marks the beginning of the year of the rat.

The years in the Chinese calendar are divided into 12-year cycles, which means that the next year of the rat will occur within 12 years.

Last year marked the Year of the Pig, the last animal in the Chinese zodiac, while 2021 will mean the Year of the Ox, the second in the cycle. The rat is the first of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac.

Some see the rodent as a symbol of intelligence and quick wit, as demonstrated in a popular story told as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

According to the myth, the Jade Emperor organized a race for a group of animals on his birthday, whose results determined the order of the Chinese zodiac.

The legend says that the rat was able to catch on the back of the ox, jumping on the finish line to win first place and be named the first animal in the cycle.

The Travel China guide also illustrates that those born in the year of the rat are known to be adaptable, observant and stubborn.

World meatball record set in Sydney in celebration of Chinese New Year

As rats are known to reproduce a large number of offspring, they are also perceived as fertility symbols.

People whose birth dates occurred in the Year of the Rat include those born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 and 2008.

Famous people born in the year of the rat include William Shakespeare, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and the Duke of Sussex.

How is the Chinese new year observed?

In addition to China, the Chinese New Year is celebrated in countries around the world, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The celebrations last about two weeks from New Year’s Eve until the beginning of the Lantern Festival.

The festivities traditionally begin with a thorough cleaning of the house, with red paper lanterns and banners with poetic inscriptions hung as decorations.

It is believed that red brings good fortune, hence its prevalence during the Chinese New Year and the reason why children receive “lucky money” in red envelopes throughout the process.

A symbolic party is eaten between the family on New Year’s Eve during the family reunion dinner of Nian Ye Fan, after the world’s largest mass migration carried out by those who observe the festival on the way home.

The Chinese New Year will also be celebrated with prayers recited in temples, New Year’s Day fireworks and luxurious parades.

.