Much has been happening in the relationship of Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri since the first one entered the house Bigg Boss 13. From the growing closeness of Paras with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma until claiming that Akanksha clung to him and did not agree to separate, The actor has done too much! Now that his real-life girlfriend has finally declared that she has nothing to do with him, it is rumored that she has also stopped sending her requirements to BB’s house.

It all happened when Akanksha Puri in an interview said he had stopped seeing Bigg Boss, which led people to assume that he had also stopped helping him with the materials he used to send him since the beginning of the program. However, the actress is now clarifying everything and canceling the rumors. What attracts attention is its adequate response to trolls that are reportedly friends of Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri SLAMS Friends of Paras Chhabra: “Ye Log Apni Rotiyan Sek Rahe Hai”

In an interview with Times Of India, Akanksha said: “I don’t know why few people write the wrong news blindly. I really don’t understand why they write crap without even confirming it with me. They must understand that they don’t look at Bigg Boss and stop doing something for Paras are two different things, I told her that I no longer see Bigg Boss, that does not mean that I will begin to seek revenge I hired a stylist for Paras, who manages and takes care of her clothes I had a meeting with her a few days ago, where we sat together and we finish all the clothes he will wear in the program. From his casual attire to the Weekend Ka Vaar attire, we have focused on everything. So why does this news come out that I am hurt by his proximity to someone inside the home and have I decided to back down?

She continued adding: “I am not that kind of person, who will withdraw from something like simply out of anger. I have stopped looking because that is my personal choice. I am close to her mother, I share a very close bond with her and he is the same guy with whom I have shared beautiful memories. Yes, I am hurt with Paras, as he said few things on the weekend Ka Vaar in front of Mr. Salman and actually insulted our relationship. Even the Bigg Boss team knows that I am just a phone call away, if Paras needs help. Journalists do not feel the need to contact the person about the personal life they are writing about. “

But that is not all! Several people came forward and criticized Akanksha Puri for his statements. To this, she said: “I don’t know where these people were when Paras needed your help. Now, they suddenly claim to be their friends and take screenshots of those negative articles and abuse and write negative things about me. If they really care about Stop, why don’t you extend help and take care of some of your personal things? Ye log bus apni rotiyaan sek rahen hain mauke ka faida utha rahen hain taaki inke followers badh jaaye social networks par mere aur Paras ka naam uses kar ke “.

