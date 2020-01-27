Yashwant Sinha searches PM Modi

Citing Amit Shah’s remarks on the CAA, Sinha said: “The Union’s interior minister has said he will not back down from the CAA an inch. This is not a democratic statement. “It is up to an interior minister to say so?” Shows the arrogance of power. “Sinha alleged that all of the BJP-led governments in the states are using a” policy of repression “.

“There is a policy of repression used by governments in states led by the BJP. Uttar Pradesh is the most criticized. CAA has been implemented here while the rules of the law have yet to be defined”, he said.

Expressing concern over the troubling state of the Indian economy, the former Union finance minister lambasted the Center, saying that instead of finding solutions to rising unemployment, the land crisis and the decline in economic growth, the government was busy using its energies on unnecessary matters.

He said the government could use these problems to divert people’s attention from “basic problems”.

He said that Gandhi Sandesh Yatra, which was launched from Mumbai and arrived in Lucknow on Sunday, would reach Rajghat in Delhi on January 30. However, the yatra will not be concluded there.

“On January 30, we will not conclude this move. We will discuss and inform you of our future plans,” he said.

.