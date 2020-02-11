Yashwant Sinha ‘congratulates’ his ‘ex’ BJP for ‘Sterling’ performance in Delhi Polls

Although the predictions of the Delhi Elections 2020 Exit Poll are largely accurate for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Admi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can end up with seats much less than they had hoped for.

With the national capital breaking into a festive mood with AAP with 60 out of 70 seats from 7 p.m., BJP seems to have its hopes and optimism intact for a last minute boost.

In the midst of this, former BJP leader and dual finance minister of India, Yashwant Sinha went to Twitter to take jibe to his’ ex ‘and say:’ Congratulations to my old party. They have more than doubled their number in the state meeting of Delhi. Sterling performance. ”

The former Indian politician Sinha served from 1990 to 1991 as Prime Minister of India under Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and from 1998 to 2002 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He served as finance minister under the first full-time government of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sinha was a prominent leader of the BJP for a long time and eventually left the party in 2018 after becoming an avid critic of the Modi government.

Sinha’s tweet was fast enough to draw reactions to his ‘sarcasm’ to his ‘old’ party that was washed away by the AAP and ended in a far second in the poll race.

The BJP had previously hoped for 55 out of 70 seats, while so far it could only transport seven seats, which is four more than what it had received in 2015. In 2015, the BJP had won only three seats.

