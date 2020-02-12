Yang, who created a buzz with freedom dividend, ends the bid for 2020

Democrat Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who created buzz for his presidential campaign by standing up for a universal basic income that would give every American adult $ 1,000 a month, suspended his 2020 bid on Tuesday.

His national press secretary, Erick Sanchez, confirmed the decision. It was because he expected a poor performance in the New Hampshire primary.

The 45-year-old was one of the Democratic primary race outbreak stars and built a following that largely started online but expanded to give him enough donors and voting numbers to qualify for the first six debates.

He survived senators and governors, and after initially financing his campaign himself, he raised more money than most of his rivals and raised more than $ 16 million in the last quarter of last year. It was a bigger pull than everyone, except the top four candidates: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Yang grew his outsider candidacy by campaigning as a non-politician, someone who mixed unconventional campaign events – from bowling to axing – with serious talk about the millions of jobs lost to automation and artificial intelligence and the obscure prospects for American jobs and communities.

The graduate of Brown University and Columbia Law School gave campaign speeches full of statistics and studies that often resembled an economic seminar. His followers, known as the Yang Gang, wore blue hats and pins with the word MATH – shortly before his slogan Make America Think Harder.

Yang promoted his characteristic issue of universal basic income, which he called the “freedom dividend,” by announcing during a debate that he would choose individuals to receive the $ 1,000 monthly checks. The statement raised questions about whether he was trying to buy votes, but also generated a buzz online and helped the campaign build a list of possible supporters.

His polls were high enough, combined with his fundraising power, to qualify for him in all the debates in 2019, although he did not meet the qualifications of the Democratic National Committee to participate in the January Iowa debate. He qualified for the February debate in New Hampshire.

Yang spent most of January in the Caucus state, including a 17-day bus tour in which he told voters that his finish in Iowa “would shock the world.”

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast ‘Ground Game’.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.