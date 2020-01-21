Yacht deck man who rescued a boater in the Caribbean speaks up - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida yacht decker said he didn’t hesitate when he came to the rescue of a man who fell into the sea after the victim’s watercraft collided with a boat in the Caribbean.

West Palm Beach’s Ryan Rivenburgh said he made a decision in a split second when the crash occurred in St. Barts in December.

“I looked closely, just watching how it happened,” he said. “I took out my cell phone, threw off my hat, and then dipped into the water.”

Rivenburgh, a deckhand aboard the 157-foot Rebel yacht, saw a boat collide violently with a man on a watercraft.

The deckhand said he jumped from the docked yacht onto his own watercraft and then ran to the man to help him.

“He had a big cut on his forehead,” said Rivenburgh. “He bleed a bit from it. Bleeding and passed out, but alive. “

The victim, Mike Higbee, remembered the horrific ordeal.

“I don’t remember the attacks, but I remember a disgusting feeling like” that’s what happened, “” he said.

Higbee, a musician, said he suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

“Six broken vertebrae, mainly in the neck area, and a 10 centimeter cut that’s there,” said Higbee, pointing to his scar.

Rivenburgh, with the help of the man who had just hit Mike, pulled Higbee out of the water and brought him ashore.

“A few people I remember thought we were fishing for a non-living person,” said Rivenburgh.

“I said,” Please tell my wife and children that I love them, “said Higbee.

He could tell them himself, and on Friday Higbee and Rivenburgh met for the first time since the accident.

“I think there were so many names I couldn’t remember, but can I see your face again?” Said Higbee. “It is not always the case that you can thank people who literally save lives.”

“Never shy away from someone who needs help and don’t hesitate to ask others for help,” said Rivenburgh.

The doctors said Higbee had several months of intense recovery ahead of him.

