XYoga Dubai: Esha Gupta will open festival in Kite Beach

The XYoga Dubai two-day yoga festival will return to Dubai this February. Titled “Be Yoga, Be Nature”, the festival will take place in Kite Beach from February 21 to 22. His massive opening session will be directed by Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who will open the festival with a morning class for 2,000 yogis. Speaking about the next event, Esha said she was “delighted to return to Dubai” and added: “Dubai has always been close to my heart and yoga has become increasingly a large part of my life, keeping me firm and focused “. I am delighted to share this passion with yogis in Dubai and I look forward to everything the festival has to offer. ”

In addition to Esha, several well-known local and international yogis will also attend the festival. This includes Sjana Elise, an Australian adventure yogi, and American “yoga brother” Jacob Manning.

Courtesy classes, talks, workshops and meditation sessions will be conducted by various groups and yoga studios, including Art of Living, Yoga House, Yoga La Vie, Nilaya House, Yoga Ashram, Move On Yoga, Urban Yoga, Shimis, Naya, MeFitPro, Faro Arabia and Lotus Yoga. A variety of yoga sessions will be held, such as Acro Yoga, Live Piano Flow, Jivamukti Yoga, Arabic yoga and classes for women only.

The festival is expected to attract up to 20,000 participants from all age groups and fitness levels. Commenting on the next event, the General Manager of XYoga Dubai, Mohammed Javad said: “2020 will be a monumental year for Dubai and this year XYoga Dubai, presented by Dubai Holding, will once again highlight the shared purpose and commitment of the emirate of challenge the limits, both individually and collectively The fourth edition of XYoga Dubai will bring new yogis, new practices and a new perspective for the tens of thousands who will join us. ”

