Xi’s recurrence shows how carefully China controls the coronavirus story

Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared on Monday shortly before the Wuhan Corona virus broke out to suppress criticism of the crisis response by the authorities.

In a 42-second video by CCTV, the state television broadcaster, Xi was shown in several locations in the capital city, Beijing, dedicated to fighting the virus, measuring temperature, and talking to medical personnel.

Xi wears a disposable surgical mask throughout the video, which contains no audio material other than a piano background track. Chinese officials asked people to put the video on to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Reporting on Xi in Beijing has been carefully monitored. Chinese state media, including those that normally follow their own editorial lines, copy the official Xinhua news agency along with the video produced by CCTV – often a sign that the news is being managed specifically by central authorities.

Xinhua and CCTV are the two most important institutions in the Chinese media, and their coverage typically shows how other media deal with politically sensitive issues.

While Xi’s excursion itself was practically irrelevant, its timing is politically sensitive after Xi has effectively disappeared from the front pages and news programs that he normally masters.

Monday was the first time that he was directly linked to viruses. The next appointment was in the Great Hall of the People on January 28th with the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The rarity of Xi and the desire to ensure widespread reporting show how the Chinese authorities will tackle the virus crisis in the future.

Safe locations

According to state media, Xi visited “a residential community, hospital, and district center for disease control and prevention in Beijing.”

While several hundred cases of the virus have been reported in Beijing and three people have died, the capital is still about 1,000 kilometers from Wuhan, Hubei Province – the epicenter of the outbreak. Strict controls have also been put in place to stop the virus from spreading around the city. Much of it is still a ghost town despite Monday’s reopening as millions of them volunteer quarantine from home.

During his outing, Xi wore a normal surgical mask that most people can use instead of a ventilator or more sophisticated face covering. Basic masks can protect droplets from sneezing or coughing. However, they are recommended in areas where the number of potential virus carriers is low. In comparison, doctors in Wuhan often wear Hazmat-style protective suits.

The use of Xi masks indicates that he was never at risk of infection. Nor is it likely that he is – Xi is the most important person in China, the axis around which the country’s political and military structure revolves. He is the most powerful leader in the country since Mao Zedong and would never put himself in a position where his health is at risk.

Last month, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who went bankrupt under Xi, but is still one of the country’s top officials, visited Wuhan himself and met with frontline medical professionals. This fits with how China and most other governments deal with crises: people want to see officials keep an overview and feel reassured.

The fact that Xi had not taken part in a staged excursion as on Monday had led to widespread speculation about what was going on behind the scenes.

Chinese politics, especially at the highest level, is at best a black box. However, there was evidence of a struggle between the propaganda and censors to control the narrative surrounding the virus.

Evidence that officials in Wuhan downplayed the outbreak, although it should have been clear that human-to-human transmission was taking place, led to a brief relaxation of censorship – this reduced some public outrage but also led to embarrassing stories in Chinese Press how bad the situation was.

This brief period of transparency did not last long, and last week the state media began to vigorously spread positive stories to move the narrative from a crisis to one of resilience and resurrection. A selection of top stories from the Tuesday edition of the China Daily illustrates this approach: “More medical professionals are pushing for the fight in Wuhan”; “The student in Hunan honors health workers, including his father, with art.”

And while the desire to avoid fatalism is understandable, especially among the millions of increasingly insane people who are trapped in voluntary quarantine across the country, important issues to address the crisis by the Wuhan government and central authorities remain open.

The urge for more positive stories may have laid the foundation for Xi’s resurgence when it was ensured that he could act as the one to solve the crisis.

While disappearing from the front pages, the state media always stressed that Xi was the answer – a risky strategy that would only work in a country like China, where the authorities have absolute control over the media and can censor anyone who does it questions.

“Xi is the commander of the People’s War on the Epidemic,” said Xinhua on Tuesday. “In the past few weeks, he has called several meetings, listened to reports, given important instructions on prevention and control work, and discussed the issue with foreign executives.”

Xinhua reported that Xi participated in a video conference with officials in Hubei on Monday. “Wuhan is a heroic city, and the people of Hubei and Wuhan are heroic people who have never experienced difficulties and dangers in history,” Xi told officials.

Someone is held responsible

While the people of Hubei may be heroic, the provincial government is increasingly becoming the villain of this crisis.

It has been clear for weeks that poor handling of the epidemic caused it to spread early across the country, either due to bureaucratic incompetence or an active cover-up by local officials of the type observed during SARS.

The human cost of this became clear last week when Li Wenliang, a doctor widely praised as a hero for trying to raise the virus alarm, died of it. Li was arrested by the Wuhan police for spreading “rumors” after warning some college friends in a chat group that the “SARS-like virus” was going to spread around the city.

His death and clumsy treatment by the authorities led to widespread outrage on the Internet and a rare open challenge for the country’s censors, with hundreds of thousands demanding freedom of speech before they were censored themselves.

At that time it was clear that a flood of positive stories would not be enough to reverse the mood in the country – people had to hold someone accountable.

Beijing quickly announced that the National Supervisory Commission, a nationwide anti-corruption task force with far-reaching powers, is sending a team to Wuhan to investigate the matter, with the clear message that heads will roll.

Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador to the UK, spoke to the British media this week and blamed some bad apples for censoring and arresting whisteblowers. He added: “(Li Wenliang) will be remembered as a hero … and for his brave contribution.”

On Tuesday, CCTV reported that two officials responsible for the Hubei Province Health Commission had been suspended, probably only at the start of a major government government cleanup.

“Every life counts. The right to survival and health is the most fundamental and important human right, ”said Xinhua in a comment released after Xi’s exit on Monday. “All of these challenges must and will be mastered in China’s characteristic system with a high degree of strength and resilience.”