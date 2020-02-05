Xiaomi teases next launch, this month could bring the Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 to India

Director of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about Redmi’s plans for India in 2020.

Redmi 9 is displayed

(Image: AKKet.com)

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is expected to unveil its Redmi 9 series this year. The Redmi 9 is a successor to the Redmi 8 series that was launched at the end of last year. The upcoming series, which is aimed at the entry-level segment, is likely to show different changes from its predecessor.

Managing Director of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about Redmi’s plans for India in 2020 and said, “Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER.” Jain said the upcoming 2020 models will offer powerful processors to users. Apart from that, he added that the 2020 line-ups will offer “powerful user experience” and “powerful phones”.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! Powerful phones Powerful processors Powerful user experience I am excited about the things that @RedmiIndia will bring in 2020! # Redmi2020 # MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what this is? #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q

– Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) 3 February 2020

This may mean that the upcoming Redmi 9 will be equipped with a larger battery compared to the 5000 mAh battery of the Redmi 8. Speculations suggest that the Redmi 9 could be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, an upgrade for the existing one Snapdragon 439 SoC on the Redmi 8. The upcoming device has a 6.6-inch notched display, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In terms of price, the phone is probably centered around the Redmi 8 series.

In particular, Jain does not specifically talk about the Redmi 9, so it is possible that he is talking about the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in October last year, powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC and a battery of 4000 mAh . The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Helio G90T SoC and contains a battery of 4,500 mAh. It is also remarkable that last year the company first launched the Redmi Note 7 in February, followed by the Redmi 7. So we could see a launch this month.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.