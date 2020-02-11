Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 laptop is finally launched in India: price, specifications and more

This can just be a case of better late than never. And the long wait could end soon. Xiaomi is all set to bring a new category of devices to India, and that can be the laptops. Although the teaser video posted by Twitter on Redmi India seems to show the edges of a laptop but doesn’t reveal much anymore, we hope it is. This is further confirmed by the tweet from Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain about a meeting with Intel India MD, Prakash Mallya, where Jain stated that the two were talking about laptops, among other things. The community of fans and users of Xiaomi in India has long written about wanting to see the laptops of the Mi Notebook and RedmiBook series in India, and it looks like it will be launched in India anyway.

Based on reports, general expectations state that the recently unveiled RedmiBook 13 will be launched tomorrow in India. The RedmiBook 13 was launched in China in December 2019 and has a screen / body ratio of 89 percent. It features a 13.3-inch, full HD screen, with 250nits peak screen brightness. In terms of processing power, the RedmiBook 13 works on 10th generation Intel Core processors, with multiple SKUs using Core i5 and Core i7 configurations. Xiaomi is probably introducing its RedmiBook laptops in India with only a Core i5 configuration to start with. The processors are further supported by an adapted cooling mechanism with double heat pipes and an adapted fan design.

Other features of the RedmiBook 13 are 8 GB RAM, an impressive 512 GB SSD and a mid-range Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2 GB graphics memory, which should be good enough to handle casual games in medium settings, or lightweight photo and video editing. The RedmiBook 13 also features speakers from the Harman brand with DTS Audio and the connection options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and dual band WiFi. Although this is all impressive, it is a little disappointing to note that the RedmiBook 13 does not have any USB-C ports – a standard that has become increasingly ubiquitous lately. The 40 W-hour battery of the laptop claims to deliver 11 hours of video playback and 8.5 hours of web browsing, which is also acceptable.

With its Core i5 configuration, the Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 costs CNY 4,499 in China, which roughly translates to Rs 46,000 in India. Although the actual price of the laptop is likely to vary slightly, the RedmiBook 13 should be priced below the Rs 50,000 price in India.

For this price, the RedmiBook 13 in India will face competition from the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 and the Asus VivoBook 14. Both of the aforementioned laptops are fairly popular and well received and come with similar features and design aspects, including thin edges, a compact footprint and good general configurations. However, Xiaomi hopes to gain the upper hand by promoting the use of 10th-generation Intel processors, as well as the bundled Microsoft Windows 10 operating system and limited-term subscriptions for Microsoft’s Office applications. After all, they have to leave their mark on the laptop ecosystem in India.

