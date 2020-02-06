Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro comes with 4,700 mAh battery, 33 W support for fast charging

After the launch of the Redmi K30 and K30 5G, Xiaomi is expected to bring the Pro version of the handset. Last month, the handset found its way to Geekbench, confirming some specifications, including an 8 GB RAM variant and the new Snapdragon 865 chipset.

A new leak now suggests that the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro can have a large 4,700 mAh battery and support 33 W support for fast charging. For comparison, the Redmi K30 comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 30 W. The information comes from the Chinese digital chat station tip which also confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will not have a curved screen and the same flat screen will have as the K30.

The Redmi K30 Pro is also expected to have a quad camera set-up with a 64-megapixel primary camera with the new Sony IMX686 sensor. This means that cameras are comparable to the Redmi K30.

We recently saw the Redmi K30 coming on the market as the Poco X2. The smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 730G SoC, making it a direct competitor of the Realme X2. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD + (2400×1080 pixels) hole punch LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a refresh rate of 120Hz and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

At the rear there is a quad camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1 / 1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system with an f / 1.89 aperture. This is linked to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front there is a double selfie camera set-up with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27 W fast charging support. The company bundles the high capacity charger in the box and is the same as the company that was introduced earlier alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water-repellent coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio connection and operate on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

