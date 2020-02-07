Xiaomi Redmi 9A is likely to launch 11 February alongside Redmi Power Bank

The upcoming smartphone from Redmi is probably the Redmi 9A and comes with a battery of 5000 mAh.

Xiaomi India is expected to launch a new Redmi handset this month, which is likely to be the Redmi 9A. Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain teased the upcoming launch on Twitter, although he gave no details.

Brace yourself for the first # Redmi launch of 2020, which will be launched on 11 February at 12.00! #MorePowerToRedmiNot 1️⃣ but 2️⃣ amazing surprises are coming your way! Excited for #DeshKaDumdaarSmartphone? RT this & click here to receive a notification: https: //t.co/diNs9KBh3i#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/WD4vlSgwNs

– Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 6, 2020

Redmi India has also placed the same image on the official Twitter handle.

Get ready for the first # Redmi launch of 2020, which will be launched on February 11, 12 noon! #MorePowerToRedmiExcited? Click here to be notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZt9Wc pic.twitter.com/tCiBlvOu6Z

– Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) 6 February 2020

It is safe to expect that the upcoming smartphone will most likely be Redmi 9A, which will have a large 5000mAh battery, as stated on their official website. In a separate message, Xiaomi has shared a video clip of eighteen seconds long that teases another product that is being launched on the same day. The message again does not mention the product, but it does ask users to guess the new product category. The teaser seems to be for the Redmi power bank, which already sells capacity variants of 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh in China.

Smooth, soft, POWERFUL! ⚡ # Power has a new look. Soon available at @RedmiIndia #MorePowerToRedmi! Can you guess what this is? #Xiaomi ♥ ️ # Redmi pic.twitter.com/ciBVPnnP19

– Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) 5 February 2020

