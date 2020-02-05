Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Camera examples reveal impressive zoom possibilities

It is speculated that the photo was taken with the Mi 10 or the Mi 10 Pro with a camera sensor of 108 megapixels.

Image credits: Ben Geskin

Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing has teased the camera capabilities of the upcoming Mi 10 Pro, in particular the zoom range. Tipster Xiaomishka shared the photo on Twitter: “Lu Weibing showed a zoom photo on # Mi10Pro, which should be 10 times.”

He further revealed that despite the images showing impressive zoom qualities, the quality is not very good due to the “compression of photos on Weibo.” Since there is no EXIF ​​data from the photo, it can come from the non-pro version. The first image is of a snowy scene, while the second photo zooms in on the red Santa Mi Bunnies. View the images in the tweet below:

# Xiaomi Lu Weibing showed a zoom photo on # Mi10Pro, which should be 10 times. The quality is not very good due to the compression of photos on Weibo. pic.twitter.com/pvN9zbSLhV

– Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) 5 February 2020

According to a report, the Mi Note 10 Pro will have a 108-megapixel main camera and possibly use the 5X zoom camera of the Mi Note 10. They also add that a Redmi K30 Pro is scheduled to be launched, but the phone holds adhere to the K30 camera setting with a 64-megapixel main camera and no telephoto lens.

The report further adds that Xiaomi is expected to unveil its new Mi 10 models on February 14 and the Redmi K30 Pro can also be announced in February. According to a report from NDTV Gadgets, the specifications of the Mi 10 Pro include a 6.4-inch full-HD + display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 16 GB RAM and quad-rear camera settings. When setting up the rear view camera you will see a primary sensor of 108 megapixels, a secondary sensor of 16 megapixels, a third sensor of 12 megapixels and a sensor of 5 megapixels. It is also claimed that the phone has a battery of 5,250 mAh under the hood. Tipster Xiaomishka had previously revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 could cost $ 599 (Rs 42,600), while the Mi 10 Pro could cost $ 742 (Rs 52,900). However, the informer added that the price may not be accurate.

