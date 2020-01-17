Xiaomi makes POCO an independent brand in India

Bengaluru: On Friday, Chinese cellphone maker Xiaomi announced the demise of its ambitious high-end sub-brand POCO as a stand-alone brand, which will now operate independently with its own team and marketing strategy in the country.

Launched as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in 2018, POCO started operations in the country with a small team and launched its POCO F1 smartphone.

“What started as a sub-brand in POCO has become its own identity in no time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone among user groups, and remains a top contender in its class even in 2020. We believe time is right to let POCO run on its own now. We will turn it into an independent brand, “said Manu Jain, Xiaomi vice president and general manager of Xiaomi India, in a statement.

This comes a day after the smartphone player announced that he would expand his premium “Mi” range in India this year and that the portfolio will experience a sustained set of launches until 2020.

“These launches will concern all categories which we believe will help” Mi “to maintain consumer interest in 2020. We also intend to offer high-end smartphones from the Mi range, which has registered substantial interest since we entered the market, “said Raghu. Reddy, head of categories, Xiaomi India, told IANS.

In particular, the premium “Mi” and the economical “Redmi” are still sub-brands of the handset manufacturer in India.

The company said earlier that it believes in the need to maintain a good balance both offline and online.

“Both online and offline are equally important to us and currently our online / offline ratio is 60:40. However, we aim to bring the same to 50:50 very soon in 2020” said Reddy.

.