Xiaomi is launching its first RedmiBook laptop in India tomorrow: price, specifications and more

Xiaomi is ready to take his first laptop to India, with reports that his newest RedmiBook series of laptops will be launched in India tomorrow. The reports are based on a teaser video posted by Redmi India on Twitter, which seems to show the edges of a laptop. This is further confirmed by the tweet from Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain about a meeting with Intel India MD, Prakash Mallya, where Jain stated that the two were talking about laptops, among other things. Xiaomi’s community of fans and users in India have long written about wanting to see the laptops of the Mi Notebook and RedmiBook series in India, and it looks like this will be launched in India at least tomorrow, February 11 at 12 noon .

RedmiBook 13 on the road?

Based on reports, general expectations state that the recently unveiled RedmiBook 13 will be launched tomorrow in India. The RedmiBook 13 was launched in China in December 2019 and has a screen / body ratio of 89 percent. It features a 13.3-inch, full HD screen, with 250nits peak screen brightness. In terms of processing power, the RedmiBook 13 works on 10th generation Intel Core processors, with multiple SKUs using Core i5 and Core i7 configurations. Xiaomi is probably introducing its RedmiBook laptops in India with only a Core i5 configuration to start with. The processors are further supported by an adapted cooling mechanism with double heat pipes and an adapted fan design.

Other features of the RedmiBook 13 are 8 GB RAM, an impressive 512 GB SSD and a mid-range Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2 GB graphics memory, which should be good enough to handle casual games in medium settings, or lightweight photo and video editing. The RedmiBook 13 also features speakers from the Harman brand with DTS Audio and the connection options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and dual band WiFi. Although this is all impressive, it is a little disappointing to note that the RedmiBook 13 does not have any USB-C ports – a standard that has become increasingly ubiquitous lately. The 40 W-hour battery of the laptop claims to deliver 11 hours of video playback and 8.5 hours of web browsing, which is also acceptable.

Prices and Indian competitors

With its Core i5 configuration, the Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 costs CNY 4,499 in China, which roughly translates to Rs 46,000 in India. Although the actual price of the laptop is likely to vary slightly, the RedmiBook 13 should have a price of Rs 50,000 within the country.

For this price, the RedmiBook 13 in India will face competition from the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 and the Asus VivoBook 14. Both of the aforementioned laptops are reasonably praised and come with similar features, thin edges, a compact footprint and good general configurations. However, Xiaomi hopes to gain the upper hand by promoting the use of 10th generation Intel processors, as well as the bundled Microsoft Windows 10 operating system and time-based packs of Microsoft’s Office applications, to make its mark in the laptops industry in India.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.