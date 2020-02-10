XFL tickets in D.C. more expensive than Redskins games

Geoff Burke-VS TODAY Sport

The D.C. defenders of the restarted XFL won their inaugural match on Saturday by eliminating the Seattle Dragons for a fairly large audience at Audi Field.

It was the first game on the XFL slate and drew north of three million viewers on ABC.

Even more interesting is the fact that the ticket prices for the next Defenders game against the New York Guardians range from $ 24 to $ 170 on Ticketmaster.

That’s more expensive than it took to play in multiple Washington Redskins games last season. It wasn’t until November that the Skins fans could play a game against the Detroit Lions for just $ 5.00.

This is definitely a bad look for the Redskins and owner Daniel Snyder. It also shows us that fans in the country’s capital are hungry for successful football.

If the defenders can offer that in the spring, they are likely to continue to attract pretty nice crowds. As for the Redskins, they shook things up considerably after a 3-13 season.