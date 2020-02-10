XFL Power Rankings – week 2 edition

Geoff Burke-VS TODAY Sport

The XFL season begins and runs after an exciting weekend to start the 2020 campaign. We did not know what to expect in the inaugural season of the restart of the XFL, but we were impressed by what the competition had to offer.

It started on Saturday when the DC Defenders turned out to be the best team of the XFL. As for the Dallas Renegades, our early favorite to win the XFL championship, they were disappointed, as were the Dallas Cowboys.

There were also many surprises in the opening week of the XFL. The Houston Roughnecks and quarterback P.J. Walker set up a show to become the biggest early surprise. Meanwhile, the New York Guardians and St. Louis BattleHawks achieved overwhelming victories to kick off their 2020 seasons in style.

Now with the first week of the XFL season in the books, we have statistics and achievements to consider when evaluating teams. So let’s look at our power rankings for week 2 of the XFL season.

1- DC defenders: 1-0

What an impressive performance from the Defenders in the XFL debut. Cardale Jones heard MVP chants as he entered the field and he made it with an outstanding performance. We are particularly enthusiastic about the possible connection between Jones and receiver Rashad Ross. While the duo settles down, it can become the XFL version of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins.

Everyone expected the DC violation to bring some excitement, but the defense and special teams unit also made strong impressions. The defense of the defenders caused four tackles for loss, ignored nine passes and created three turnovers. In the meantime, their point-walk team blocked a kick and recovered for a touchdown. If the defense maintains this and Jones remains healthy, the defenders can easily win one title and place another ring on Jones’ finger.

2- Houston Roughnecks: 1-0

We were worried about this team after the receiver lost Jalen Saunders, but the Houston offense still found ways to make the Los Angeles Wildcats rough on Saturday. The June Jones run-and-shoot attack is an absolute pleasure to watch and he may have found the perfect quarterback to perform. P.J. Walker only needed one shot at a runway in the XFL and now the former Temple star has become the MVP favorite.

Walker’s four touchdown performances caught everyone’s attention. He showed impressive athletics during the game, but his willingness to spread the ball was even more striking. On the other side of the ball, the defense of the Roughnecks tore the attack of the Wildcats to pieces. Kony Ealy delivered five tackles for loss and the entire defensive unit delivered 16 quarterback hits. A week 2 match-up against the St. Louis BattleHawks (1-0) will be fun, but it would not surprise us if Houston wins convincingly.

3- New York Guardians: 1-0

Talk about an emphatic New York entry. While we were sometimes distracted by the incredible uniforms of the Guardians, we also saw that their defense made Aaron Murray look like a high school quarterback. New York hit eight quarterback hits, defended eight passes, and closed the Tampa Bay offense on four voyages in the red zone. The Guardians’ defense is perhaps the best sports fans that have seen in New York this year.

We still have a few questions about this crime. Matt McGloin only completed 15-of-29 attempts and a number of missed opportunities cost this team a chance to reach even greater numbers on Sunday. This is still a defense that can help bring New York to a playoff spot, but it will be hard to fight for a championship given some of the other gigs we saw this week. However, we know that McGloin is capable of greatness up to this level, so we are ready for the Guardians to march even higher on this power rankings as the season continues.

4- Dallas Renegades: 0-1

There must be something in the water in the city. The Dallas football teams start the year with tons of hype and champion ambitions, after which the season starts and everything falls apart. Nothing about the performance of the Renegades or even the entire game was nice, but they also played without Landry Jones.

If Jones misses more time, Dallas is definitely in trouble. Philip Nelson was not a converter machine, but throwing just 209 yards on 42 attempts is hard to watch. The talent at receiver and decline is present to make this an exciting infringement and we believe that Bob Stoops could unleash more of his plan with his top quarterback below the middle. Reputation and hope keep Dallas at the number 4 spot, but the bottom will fall out when Jones returns and they lose to Los Angeles next week.

5- St. Louis BattleHawks: 1-0

The BattleHawks won an ugly Sunday, but they will take it because it brings them a step closer to a playoff spot. Jordan Ta’amu showed even more dual threat than we saw at Ole Miss. The combination of Ta’amu and the decline of Matt Jones combined for 162 rushing yards and helped push this team to victory over our number 1 team that entered the season.

We are still worried. The XFL seems to be built for teams that dominate through the sky and make totals from monster points, the BattleHawks were not built for that. St. Louis benefited from playing the Renegades with their back-up quarterback and it still just slid by with a win. It would be great to see the BattleHawks prove us wrong, we want to see more epic parties, but next week’s road test in Houston will be a challenge. If the BattleHawks again win, they will increase the power rankings.

6- Los Angeles Wildcats: 0-1

It all comes down to the quarterback. Josh Johnson is perhaps the most talented player in the XFL, but his absence in week 1 turned out to be expensive for the Wildcats. The Wildcats’ offense looked like a back-up quarterback team that had little time to prepare, and that is exactly where they were.

However, even when Johnson returns, this defense only registered two quarterback hits against Houston. Pressure is the key to creating sales and forcing missed throws, so that is a necessary area of ​​improvement in Los Angeles. Sunday’s upcoming game against the Renegades, which Landry Jones will get back, will be crucial for both non-profit teams.

7- Seattle Dragons: 0-1

The credit goes to the Dragons for plotting a fight in week 1. Seattle played the ball effectively and receiver Austin Proehl is already playing big games, but quarterback Brandon Silvers may not be the answer.

Silvers produced a complete dud version, 40 attempts to reach 217 yards and he threw two interceptions. The Seattle attack converted only in 4 out of 15 third attempts and the defense turned a pass. The dragons are not a good team. The talent is simply not there to compete with the top teams and climb the power rankings. Maybe they can surprise you, but we don’t expect that from Silvers.

8- Tampa Bay Vipers: 0-1

We talked about the fact that the Vipers were a wildcard result this season and their XFL debut showed the worst-case scenario. Aaron Murray no longer belongs on the football field, because his performance on Sunday was hard on the eyes.

We are also worried about head coach Marc Trestman. He was not cut for the NFL and his first show in the XFL gave the same feeling. Football fans rightly earned him because of his weak decision of 17 and his decision to keep Murray out of it was equally unforgivable. If Trestman Quarter Flowers doesn’t make the start quarterback for Vipers, the only player who brings excitement to this attack, the Vipers stay in the basement of the XFL and below our power rankings.