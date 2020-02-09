XFL Dallas Renegades to Lead Air Raid

XFL is back after a 20-year hiatus and the first games were … fun! Yesterday, I really enjoyed the two games as nap assistance and for their real value in football. Something great about the XFL is the eight teams, three of which have black head coaches (Winston Moss, Pep Hamilton and Jonathan Hayes).

It’s not just with African American head coaches. XFL offers more diversity with Norm Chow as the offensive coordinator and women as referees. Where WWE lacked diversity at the top with its “Superstars”, it seems that the XFL will reverse this trend.

There is also diversity in offensive patterns. Pep Hamilton and Norm Chow will lead more professional style offenses on the West Coast, while June Jones’ Run & Shoot came out hot with four touchdown passes in their first game. And on Sunday, February 9 at 5 p.m. (Eastern time), you can watch the air raid on ESPN. Bob Stoops hired Mike Leach’s mentor, Hal Mumme, as O.C. Stoops hired Leach in 1999 to correct the offense Sooners and Lincoln Riley, a Leach mentee, years later.

Why is XFL or Air Raid important to The U fans? Because Rhett Lashlee spent the 2019 season working for former Leach assistant Sonny Dykes. Although Lashlee was never a full-fledged Air Raid guy, he is a high-speed spacing guy and it looks a lot like Air Raid. Lashlee comes from the Gus Malzahn tree which, at its heart, is a shotgun and a t-pistol. But the split between Lashlee and Malzahn has always been a rumor and an underlying conversation about Rhett wanting to throw more than Gus was comfortable with.

The NCAA and NFL (and now XFL!) Football ranks are littered with Air Raid concepts (learn more about Air Raid here) in their offensive game books. Everyone in football performs a form of “6”, most execute Shallow Cross and many execute Mesh and / or Stick. Our Roman Marciante has interrupted a piece of Lashlee Air Raid from Rhett’s SMU Days below (back to his old concert).

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVlXpz5PvKA (/ integrated)

The advantage of XFL is that fans can hear the offensive coordinator’s call to attack. It is no longer just the quarterback who is communicating, now it is the whole offense and we, the fans, can listen. What should you expect?

“6” or four verticals

There is very good information on 6 at CougCenter (click here for a link). It’s a fairly simple concept that preaches space, possible routes and open grass. The external receivers (X and Z) will increase the number on their sidelines. If the defender CAPs the space (has advantage in lining up the cover or the staff against the WR) the wide receiver will interrupt their course. Outside, the route explodes and moves away from rescuers or linebackers.

The interior receivers will work the appropriate hash alongside them. If the safety CAP is their route, the receivers will detach inside or towards the center. This keeps their route away from the back half and the linebackers’ 45 degree angle drops.

“6” is also a useful way to simply line up your quarterback behind the center and let it “mark” routes. Marking means using a hand signal to a selected receiver to take advantage of the defense’s pre-snap look. If the two wide receivers use them, a QB could label a concept of friction which would force these DBs to change responsibilities after the snap.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amr1FaOrCiY (/ integrated)

“Mesh” or 92

The original Air Raid game is 92 or Mesh. It was first borrowed from the BYU offense under LaVell Edwards, and of course molded into a masterpiece from Mumme-Leach to Iowa Wesleyan. You can read more about Mesh in The Perfect Pass by S.C. Gwynne (pages 135-147). Our friends at CougCenter have an entire room dedicated to Mesh (click here).

The basis of 92 Mesh is that it beats man and area coverage. To the right of the above diagram, you can see the Z going through a “triad” route. Leach often has the first option on this road to be a corner road, and the alternative options on an open field could be a pole, and if the BC is playing out and in the sail or at 10 yards. Personally, I prefer the skinny post as read, which allows my QB to reject it from the last stage of its drop (rhythm). The mesh is the “reading” or the second option in 92. The peak route, which can occur at any time during the progression, is the swing of the running back.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8hRYVg4l20 (/ integrated)

“Y-Cross” or 95

I personally assembled a piece of Y-Cross detailing to come back to it in June 2019 (read it here). Unfortunately, the GIF website I was using threw away much of my old material. But most of the room is still there with diagrams. Y-Cross is an excellent complement to 92 Mesh. Most of the Y-Cross conversation in The Perfect Pass can be found on pages 211-216. For Miami fans, this is particularly moving as Dennis Erickson makes cameo appearances in Gwynne’s masterpiece and teaches receiver stacking on pages 215-216.

95 or Y-Cross is important because it is the compliment of Mesh. When linebackers and safeties think that the H will travel a route of 5 to 6 meters, he rather crosses the field in depth and weaving between linebackers and a safety. If enough deep balls are hit outside, the CB is chased by the X.

The progression is the deep fade towards the X as rhythm, the reading after the coupling of the QB in its fall is the cross, and the peak route in the event of pressure or when the 3rd progression is back towards the RB on the swing opposite. side. O.C. is like having a back to replace a crossing route.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGVBohWx2Bw (/ integrated)

“Shallow Cross” or Ace Rip 6 H Shallow

Another basic concept of Air Raid is Shallow Cross (CougCenter has their writing here). It’s a nice mix of Mesh and Y-Cross that gives defense just another look at the slot and the h-back or TE or the second slot crashing in front and behind a linebacker and lowering safety.

The first reading is on the outside fade as rhythm. From there, the reading is the 10 yard search against the shallow 3 yard road. The swing or arrow of the RB can be the peak route in the event of pressure or as a 3rd option.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjrWFJg02c8 (/ integrated)

Stick, screens and other stuff

Obviously, over time, the offense has evolved. Dana Holgorsen has a diamond pistol look, Lincoln Riley went full Malzahn in 2019 with sweeps and counter races, and even Leach no longer has his offensive pedals back. However, Hal Mumme is the initiator and most loyal to the system of all Air Raid coaches, even Leach.

Y Stick

The stick is a beautiful concept. If it works properly, it can be devastating. I have used it for years in Florida, Oregon and North Carolina. The first reading is the H on the rhythm. The second reading is the back on the road of the arrows in the apartment. The “gift” route of the external receiver is pre-engaged on the basis of the CAP (explained above).

I like Stick in 2×2 and 3×1 because the rules for players remain the same. The h-back for me, the Y for Leach is the “stick” road type, the outer WR performs the vertical and the split or RB performs the arrow concept.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zl8HNM_Sxrw (/ integrated)

displays

If you’re going to throw a lot, you need to use screens to slow down the pressure, pass the rush, and run outside. Lashlee will direct the rock, but Mumme will try to use the screens as his outdoor racing game. Air Raid uses a variety of screens, from quick bubbles to double and intermediate screens. Anything to get fast WRs in space with attacking linemen like lead blockers.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTDu33tp__E (/ integrated)

Other things

Remember the racing game? Hal generally doesn’t like it either, but he likes the indoor area, the draw and the occasional stretch. I spend very little time on the racing game because it’s the Air Raid and I expect Mumme to throw 50 times a game in the XFL.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuhNIrkGIhw (/ incorporated)

What about Lashlee?

I would expect Lashlee’s game book, like many OCs in the 2020s and beyond, to include a variety of screens, mixed with 6, mesh, stick and shallow cross. It will also use much of the Air Raid philosophy, such as tempo, spacing and option routes, which leaves the QB in charge and the CO more of a facilitator and mentor than a boss. thirsty for power. Lashlee will give QB the ability to mark routes, and teach it to be autonomous and free.

Lashlee will also execute the ball at a 50/50 clip against Air Raid purists who will execute the ball closer to a 20/80 clip. Lashlee likes the split zone, reading inside the zone and many other concepts based on pass and pass options. Will Hal Mumme lead RPOs in the XFL this season? I would suspect it.

I’m delighted to see the wrinkles he offers for D’Eriq King that will be very different in some ways from what we see with Mumme in the XFL. But for a basic philosophy and a schematic point of view, the Dallas XFL team will have a lot to do for Miami fans to understand the passing concepts of the 2020 Hurricanes offense.