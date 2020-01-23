Xerox sets 11 to replace the HP board

Certification: Public Sector CC0

Xerox will appoint 11 people to replace the board of HP, a takeover company.

In November, the PC and printer maker rejected a $ 33.5 billion acquisition bid from Xerox, saying the deal would undermine HP. HP said at the time that it remained open to explore other options to combine with Xerox Holdings Corp.

Xerox said earlier this month that it was still interested in an HP deal, saying it had raised $ 24 billion in binding financing commitments.

Xerox said on Thursday that its 11 candidates include former executives from companies such as Aetna, United Airlines and Verizon.

In a statement, HP called the nominations “a self-serving tactic by Xerox to promote its proposal, which significantly undervalues ​​HP and poses a significant risk to HP’s shareholders”.

Companies have struggled as demand for paper and ink has diminished, both reducing costs.

