Xerox Increases HP’s Offering to $ 36 Billion

Computer and printer maker HP Inc. has attempted to stave off a takeover bid by Xerox

Xerox announced on Monday that it had raised its offerings for computer and printer maker HP to around $ 36 billion to win shareholders in an intensified battle for control of Silicon Valley.

The new offering from the imaging and copying giant is around 10 percent higher than the offer that was rejected by the HP board last year.

Xerox said in a statement that it already has support from some major HP shareholders who want “the improved returns, growth prospects, and world-class human capital that will result from a combination of Xerox and HP.”

The statement added that the offer “offers an immediate cash value and a meaningful upward trend through participation in the combined company”.

HP said the Xerox bid was too low and last month claimed that the takeover bid was being steered by corporate raider Carl Icahn, who owns a stake in Xerox.

“Because of his large stake in Xerox, his interests do not match those of other HP shareholders,” said a statement in January.

“Because of Mr. Icahn’s ownership, he would benefit disproportionately from Xerox’s acquisition of HP at a price that undervalued HP.”

Xerox has announced that it will elect a new group of HP board members to support the acquisition agreement

The current HP was created by the separation from Hewlett-Packard in 2016, so that the HP Consumer Division produces printers and PCs and outsources HP Enterprise for cloud computing and servers.

Xerox launches shareholder battle to control HP

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Xerox Increases Offer to HP to $ 36 Billion (2020 February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-xerox-hikes-hp-billion.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.