The Xbox team is striving to keep the fire alive until next generation consoles arrive by the end of the year by launching a series of deals in 2020.

Xbox Games with Gold was a huge hit for gamers, and now Microsoft has increased the volume of Xbox Game Pass.

What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines the Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and PC. The user is entitled to over 100 high-quality console and PC games every month.

ULTIMATE CHOICE: Which games will you play?

The usual price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is £ 10.99 per month, the first month is only £ 1.

Game Pass Ultimate also includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription (worth £ 6.99). It is one of the best deals Microsoft has to offer.

How do I get three months off?

Thanks to Amazon UK and Game, an even better offer is currently running.

Both sell Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for three months and free for three months (six months in total) for £ 32.99.

TOP GEAR: Gears 5 by Epic Games is one of Ultimate’s big hits

That’s why you only pay £ 5.50 a month to access Xbox Live Gold (saving £ 1.49 a month) and the huge collection of games on Xbox and PC. You will also receive regular member discounts.

That means you save over € 30 if you complete one of the offers.

What games were played on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Not only are old classics available at Ultimate, but also brand new titles. The Outer Worlds and Gears of War 5 could be played on the day of their release – crazy.

WILL OF THE PEOPLE: The sequel to Moon Studios will appear on Ultimate in March

A Plague Tall: Innocence, Gris and Children of Morta will appear shortly for the service – so there is a lot to look forward to.

Looking ahead, Ori and the will-of-the-will will arrive on the platform on March 11th.

