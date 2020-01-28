Games With Gold February 2020 has just been announced – and you will love what awaits you for the next month.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to a number of free games as part of their subscriptions in February.

Games with gold members were granted access four great games in January, two of which (Styx: Shards of Darkness and Dark Knight in Batman: The Telltale Series) are still available for download this week.

Styx: shards of darkness

Styx is the stealth adventure game in which players can explore vast open environments, murder enemies and experiment with the numerous deadly skills and weapons found in our assassin’s arsenal.

STYX OR TWIST: Sneak around alone or with a friend in Coop mode

Climb the dizzying elven city, cross the dangerous area of ​​the dwarves and survive huge unexplored areas full of deadly dangers to complete your mission – but failure could have huge consequences for your loved ones.

Climb, swing and hang through multi-layered sandbox environments and spend experience in murder, infiltration and magic to learn new skills and abilities.

Batman: The Telltale series

Enter Bruce Wayne’s broken psyche and discover the mighty and far-reaching consequences of your choice as Dark Knight.

TEAM UP: Your actions and decisions will determine the fate of the Batman and Catwoman

In this dark and brutal new story of the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead, you’ll make discoveries that will destroy Bruce Wayne’s world and the already fragile Gotham City.

Styx will be replaced with something new on Saturday, February 1, 2020, while the Dark Knight will remain available until the 16th.

Other news

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can no longer play Wreckfest and Zombieland: Double Tap-Road Trip for free.

The trial version is limited in time, but it certainly doesn’t depend on the amount of great content. Both games offer a comprehensive gaming experience.

If you like one of the two games, you can buy it at a discounted price and keep your games progressing with gold thanks to Xbox Live offers.

Look forward to our forecasts for February.

