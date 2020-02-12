Xbox Games on iPhones: Microsoft Project xCloud Game Streaming Beta is coming to iOS

Microsoft has adopted a smart, stable strategy with its game streaming platform, Project xCloud. Now, steady progress has brought xCloud to Apple devices, with the service reaching the Apple TestFlight platform. Because it is a beta on iOS, there will be up to 10,000 people testing at Project xCloud right now and Microsoft has stated that only one game, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, is available to play on the service, at least for now . This marks steady progress for Microsoft, which has moved Project xCloud from Android devices to iOS, looking for testing on different platforms to improve the service steadily.

Microsoft’s Xbox Live program director, operating under his Major Nelson Xbox gamertag, has updated in his official blog that Microsoft has already reached the initial target number of users it needed for its TestFlight program. The preview was announced yesterday and was only available to users in the US, UK and Canada. However, Microsoft may try to expand its beta testing program at a later date and bring it to more countries, so we recommend that it is worth looking forward to the next Project xCloud update.

Although all eyes are on Microsoft for its next game console, the Xbox Series X, Project xCloud has made steady progress since its introduction. Microsoft has retained the basics of the service and has attempted to resolve issues such as stability and consistency in an effort to make the service universally playable. With the gaming streaming industry still in its infancy, it remains to be seen how Sony, Microsoft’s major gaming rival, is responding to the new sector. Fellow big tech rival Google has already joined the battle with Stages, but the game streaming service has had mixed reactions at best.

