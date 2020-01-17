Xbox console streaming is now available to millions

It is still in the preview stage, but now more people can try it (Image: Xbox)

Sign up for the Xbox Insider program and you can stream your Xbox games from home to your mobile device.

It’s going to be a long time until Xbox fans can get Microsoft’s next main console in their hands, but in the meantime, a preview of Xbox Console Streaming has been made available to millions of people around the world, which allows them to transmit their games remotely to mobile.

Do not confuse this with Project xCloud. That’s a bit different, since xCloud doesn’t require you to have an Xbox console to use. Console Streaming uses your home’s Internet connection and allows you to stream any game you have on your Xbox One console, including Games Pass titles (as long as you have installed them), on a mobile device.

The feature is still in a preview stage at this time, which means you can only stream to devices running Android 6.0 or higher, but you can sign up for the Xbox Insider Program to try it yourself if you’re interested.

Initiates based in the United Kingdom and the United States have been able to test the service since October, but Microsoft has now expanded it to more than 40 countries, including most of Europe, China and Japan. The full list can be found on the Microsoft website.

Between this and Project xCloud, Microsoft seems to be working in the territory of Google Stadia and is getting much more successful. Now one can only wonder if Sony will offer something with PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. It may not hold its breath waiting for Nintendo to get in the car.

