‘X-Men’ Alum James Marsden offers advice for the MCU cyclops

While promoting Sonic the Hedgehog, X-Men alum James Marsden offered advice to anyone playing Cyclops at the MCU.

Since Disney bought 21st Century Fox, MCU fans eagerly await news when the X-Men is introduced. It appears that the plans are now in motion and it is very likely that Marvel Studios is rearranging the X-Men and restarting the franchise, apart from Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

James Marsden played Cyclops in X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and made a brief appearance at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Tye Sheridan also recently played a young Cyclops in the last two X-Men prequels, but it seems that his days as the mutant are also over. James Marsden gave some advice for the next actor who plays Cyclops in a recent interview with Collider:

“The biggest challenge was that the audience and other actors could never see your eyes. Absolutely was a handicap in bringing a persona to the character, and an energy to the character. For a character who is naturally very close to the books. Kind of a scout, “do the right thing.” He is a sign of the character of Wolverine, who flies more through the seat of his pants, a little more unpredictably and aggressively. I’d just say lean on it. To own. And cut out your own thing. The fans of the books are going to tell you ‘it must be this’. Find a new way to make it interesting. Because it’s hard to find something interesting and cool and different when no one sees your eyes. That is clear, you know, the most important part of the character. “

Here is the official summary for the Fox era X-Men movie, The New Mutants:

20th Century Fox presents in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment ‘The New Mutants’, an original horror thriller in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange events begin to occur, both their new mutant skills and their friendships will be tested as they fight to make it alive.

Directed by Josh Boone from a script he wrote with Knate Lee, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga.

The new mutants will be released in cinemas on 3 April 2020.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.