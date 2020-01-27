X Factor India Fame Geet Geet Sagar talks about his latest single Sadak

Geet Sagar, winner of the first season of “X Factor India”, who recently introduced his new song called “Sadak”, says his song talks about relationships with the same s * x and a savvy pursuit of your passion.

“I recently unveiled my first single called Sadak. As an artist, when I look back, I see that it was a case of total serendipity that I got a chance to sing such a beautiful song. “Sadak” happened in Delhi around May to June last year. I was invited to the project to be a singer, but then I was impressed because you see that there are different singing styles throughout the song, ”he said.

Geet Sagar belongs to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He won the first season of “X Factor India”, which was aired on Sony TV in 2011.

“Sadak” was introduced digitally a few days ago. A video written by Rohit Agarwal will guide us through the struggles women face.

Speaking of song management, Geet Sagar said, “I consider this song lyrically deep and meaningful. When you see the video, you will notice how many of the power shortage issues are being spoken about. However, many problems have proved very subtle. It’s about how one should have the freedom to pursue any career or passion that they want. It’s a beautiful thing that the man sings the whole song, the man wrote and composed the whole song. It’s also directed by a man, but then the story talks about two women in a song. It’s such a wonderful way to look at it. “

