WWE welcomes its first full-time African American referee to Aja Smith

Aja Smith is now in the WWE history books.

Smith was hired as the first full-time wrestling company referee for African Americans on Wednesday.

The company released a video showing the moment when Canyon Ceman, senior director of talent development, told Smith that she was officially hired.

“This is the greatest moment of my life,” said Smith in tears. “Having this platform as a woman, as a colored woman, is really an honor and I am so grateful that I received this moment.”

Smith went to Twitter after the announcement.

“Your love and support over the years has brought me to this moment. That is bigger than me. Follow a dream. MAKE HISTORY. And I’m just getting started. We can do everything and it is an honor to show the way. Let’s change the world! #BlackGirlMagic, ”she tweeted.

The WWE also tweeted: “For Aja Smith, a dream has now become history.”

Pro wrestler Mercedes Martinez congratulated Smith on her official Twitter.

“I’m sooooo proud of @PereraPower. Live and enjoy every moment. Seize every opportunity and learn. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you! HERstory… (story), ”read Martinez’s tweet.

Before becoming a referee, Smith was a wrestler named Aja Perera and competed in the United States, Japan, and Mexico. She also won two championships.

Smith will lead games for WWE NXT on the US network, according to the WWE website.

“Referees are really the unsung heroes and they have done so much work and they seem invisible, but honestly there would be no wrestling without them,” said Smith in the WWE video.

Smith is not the first woman to write history in the WWE. In December, Jessika Carr became the first full-time referee.