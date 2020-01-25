The WWE UK tournament is a WWE UK championship in which you have recently designated the WWE UK championship as the Empire.

An official and current update for WWE NXT UK that includes a logo and a summary of the show. O lutador austríaco, acompanhado pelos seus parceiros de stable, foi até ao ringue para receber o novo NXT UK Championship das mãos do General Manager Johnny Saint and do seus assistants Sid Scala.

The article has been published by NXT UK and a WWE, among others, without having to change the design. Onde estava o símbolo da WWE passou agora and estar o do NXT.

Depois de receber o “novo” título, WALTER deixou algumas palavras aos fãs britânicos, aos lutadores que atuam por essa Europa fora, and também provocou os ex-campeões Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

WWE.com, WALTER and Antigo WWE United Kingdom Championship are further partners of “NXT United Kingdom Champion”.

#Imperium is present to reveal the #NXTUKTitle! @WalterAUT looks good with this CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/j1YATE1ZHu

– WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2020

