WWE Superstar and Dad of The Rock, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson Passes Far At Age 75

WWE has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer has died, indicating that they are saddened by the loss of such an influential champion to their brand.

WWE has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer has died, indicating that they are saddened by the loss of such an influential champion to their brand. Rocky Johnson began his career in 1960, as part of the National Wrestling Alliance. He became part of the first African-American tag team in the league with his partner Tony Atlas.

Stone has yet to speak of his father’s passing, but we ask that all your thoughts and prayers be sent to you! Obviously, he follows in his father’s footsteps, becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

He bought my dad a Christmas present and was surprised. He had a hard life. This one feels good. My dad, Rocky Johnson was a minimalist. It’s always been. Never ask me so much and over the years his needs have always been the highest. Crazy story, my dad’s dad died when he was 13yrs. This Christmas, my dad’s mom had her new boyfriend for Christmas dinner. Her boyfriend got drunk and peed in the turkey. My dad came out, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you crossed that line I would kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad put him cold as a block of ice. Police were called. They told my dad’s mom that when her boyfriend got a raise, he was going to kill your son so one of them had to leave. In front of the whole family, my father’s mother looked at her and said she was leaving. She is 13yrs old and now homeless. This f * ck succeeded in the true story of what happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954. He needed the lowest minimum then, as it is today. Over the years, I moved him to a big house, he got trucks to drive – he would literally drive to the ground until I got him something else. Hell, I’ll get him whatever he wants, but the SOB just won’t ask;). Every Christmas, I always thought about that story and my dad had every weird thing against him at 13, but he resisted it and still made it his own. It makes me appreciate her struggle and effort. Also, I appreciate those happy times when he beat my ass in the gym so bad when I was 13 and said “If you throw up, go outside .. and if you cry, then go home to your mom” I hated it then, but I embraced it now. Make me one. Without pissing on my turkey. 😂👍🏾. Just a little way to say thank you daddy and Merry Christmas! # DwantaClaus🎅🏾

So far, no cause of death has been specified, but we ask that you continue to keep The Rock, and their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Long live Rocky Johnson!

