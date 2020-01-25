WWE SmackDown (01/24/2020): Assinatura de contrato

A WWE realizou esta sexta-feira mais uma edição do SmackDown no canal FOX, an última antes do Royal Rumble and realizou esta domingo, dia 26 de Janeiro, e que dará início à Road to WrestleMania.

Fight against WWE Royal Rumble

resultados

– Roman Reigns & The Usos King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

– Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

– Braun Strowman and Elias Venceram, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

– John Morrison venceu Kofi Kingston

report

– Roman Reigns & The Usos King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode: O combate teve logo around momento importante, pois Jimmy Uso and an apron do ringue, acabou por lesionar-se na perna.

Jimmy @WWEUsos is brought to the backstage area after going headfirst into the ring post. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/t41fGlcVun

– WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020

They will be in the hands of Roman Reigns by King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Primeiro and Jey Uso.

It is not possible to choose a fight against Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin to replace Jimmy Uso and to fight the fight against Roman Reigns against Roman Reigns in order to fight against Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin to replace the fight against Roman Reigns You must fight backstage, among other things, before you give Jimmy Uso the splash symbol for Robert Roode and give a guarantee for your equipment.

You have a question about Michael Cole and Lacey Evans. To begin an emotional engagement with the Smackdown Women’s Championship, you must qualify as the winner of the Smackdown Women’s Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. The Depois de Falar is located near Sasha Banks and offers a Filha de Lacey Evans, a Bayley shape and a Royal Rumble shape as well as another Filha de Lacey Evans, a Filha de Lacey Evans, a Filha de Lacey Evans Shape and a royal rumble shape.

No backstage questions about Dana Brooke and Carmella, no backstage questions about a fight in return for the women’s Royal Rumble Match continuar, apesar de vários os árbitros tentarem impedir a luta.

A lady does not start fights, she ends them. # SmackDown #RoyalRumble @itsBayleyWWE @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/TFCkPc46St

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 25, 2020

– Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville (without competition): To fight, you must fight a fight against Lacey Evans and Bayley, both as the winner and candidate.

, @ LaceyEvansWWE is now FIRED! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5d1UAgK9GW

– WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020

Em seguida de novo no ringue tivemos for concerto de Elias, antes do seu combate. Elias Conseguiu Convencer is an outfitter for Braun Strowman, who is considered the leading actor, an intercontinental winner and an intercontinental winner of WWE Shinsuke Nakamura as well as the winner of the fight.

– Braun Strowman and Elias Venceram, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro: O combate foi dominado em boa parte pelo duo by Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, com alguma ajuda de Sami Zayn como seria de esperar, mas também como seria de esperar a força de Braun Para a sua equipa e depois com um Powerslam em Cesaro tinha or Combate Ganho, mas Preferiu and Elias que com uma Elbow Drop da terceira corda venceu assim or Combate.

No backstage, no segments for Big E, no Royal Rumble and Kofi Kingston, no duo for New Day, no Royal Rumble and no fights against Kofi Kingston and John Morrison that don’t take place on Friday Night Smackdown.

“If your boy is greasy, it can’t be easy to eliminate me!” – @WWEBigE

It’s actually a pretty good strategy. S #SmackDown #RoyalRumble @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/YOsnumSvk5

– WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020

They performed behind the scenes of Kayla Braxton and suggested King Corbin as an insult to Royal Rumble and Vencer. If Count Anywhere matches Roman Reigns and depois iria ganhar or takes on Royal Rumble at WrestleMania 36 against WWE in the Universal Championship.

Provide a WWE show to habitually tackle Royal Rumble, a compromise solution for the big Domingo event.

Kofi Kingston and John Morrison fight each other and Sheamus and Falou are sorry and they fight Royal Rumble.

– John Morrison venceu Kofi Kingston: This is an example of how to fight Royal Rumble, John Morrison and Kofi Kingston, and whether 9 and John Morrison are issues for the WWE.

This is trouble in paradise. #SmackDown @TheRealMorrison @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/LrJgMT0FSt

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 25, 2020

You must act against John Morrison to fight Big E Impediu. Em seguida The Miz tentou atacar Big E e esta distração foi o suficiente o Prince of Parkour ganhar vantagem suficiente o ex-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and para capitalizar com o seu Starship Pain, para a vitória.

There is no segment for Friday Night Smackdown, which is a defense for the WWE World Championship, and no royal rumble for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. Como seria de prever probl foi uma assinatura de contrato normal, by Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt in Firefly Fun House.

Daniel Bryan has not been rated yet. Bray Wyatt gave an American Dragon rating. Royal Rumble, mas sim The Fiend has not been rated yet.

E tivemos então The Fiend no ringue and partiu logo de imediato Paraque a Daniel Bryan, an answer to the question of whether there is a fight against the Lutadores no Royal Rumble.

Regret hurts. #SmackDown #RoyalRumble @WWEBrayWyatt @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/MCTNZUCFYq

– WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020

“The Fiend” is a counter product that reads: “YES! YES! YES!”.

