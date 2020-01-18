WWE SmackDown (01/17/2020): table match

A WWE realizou esta sexta-feira mais uma edição do SmackDown no canal FOX, numa altura em que and falta pouco mais uma semana para o primeiro grande evento do ano, o Royal Rumble, que se realiza no dia 26 de Janeiro.

Fight against WWE Royal Rumble

resultados

– John Morrison venceu Big E

– The Usos Venceram The revival

– Lacey Evans venceu women’s smackdown winner, Bayley (Non-Title Match)

– Alexa Bliss venceu Sonya Deville

– Roman Reigns venceu Robert Roode (match in the table)

report

A Semana Edição Como Kane No Ringue Que Falou de Como or Royal Rumble or Seu Evento Favorite and Queue Unu Evento Und História Pode Mudar Para Qualquer Superstar Und Queue Como O Lutador Como Eliminações, Semper Queue O Eliminações, Eliminações, Sava alguguue via esperança and desvanecer dos seus olhos.

There are no comments for Firefly Fun House yet. Bray Wyatt is a bully and player who doesn’t think Royal Rumble is a special challenge for the WWE Universal Champion.

De volta ao ringue, Kane ainda estava no ringue and as luzes da arena ficaram vermelhas sinalizando a presença de “The Fiend”.

#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt is following #TheBigRedMachine !! # SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lViduPUVmR

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

No entanto, o que “The Fiend”, no, esperava era que Daniel Bryan viesse ao ringue atacasse “The Fiend” salvando o seu amigo Kane.

Já no backstage, Daniel Bryan and Kayla Braxton play for WWE Universal Champion at Strap Match no Royal Rumble.

– John Morrison venceu Big E: No major fight against John Morrison. John Morrison dominates the fight and uses the Agilidade to fight Big E. Remember New Day to win the fight against John Morrison, or The Miz que acompanhou John Morrison o Seu Parceiro, Tal Com Tinha Sido Ajudado Na Semana Passada and Então John Morrison Venceu Big E com o Seu Starship Pain for One Guarantee for a Vitória No Seu Combate De Regresso.

No backstage tivemos The Usos a Dar Quase Uma Palestra Motivacional A Roman rule Para O Seu Fight against Robert Roode and Aconteceria Mais Tarde Neste Friday Night Smackdown. The Usos aproveitaram também para desafiar os Revival para um combate.

– The Usos Venceram Resuscitation: O segundo combate da noite até começou com o domínio dos Revival, you can do esqueceram-se as you do to fly, more than high-flyers.

#TheRevival do what they do best when they get to The @WWEUsos on # SmackDown. @ ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/Y1xA8HxwyD

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

Porém nos minutos finais do combate os Usos ganhariam or controlo do combate and no final com for Splash da terceira corda cheio de estilo, Jimmy Uso ganhou or Combate para a sua equipa.

Já no backstage, os Revival fizeram uma pequena promo frustrados com a sua derrota algo vai ter de mudar no futuro. You have the opportunity to fight Lacey Evans and Bayley on site to see how the Sasha Banks do business. As duas lutadoras tiveram de ser separadas por vários árbitros.

No backstage questions Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose decided to fight. Mandy Rose has an interest in Sonya Deville in England.

Na sala da equipa médica, o produtor de backstage anunciou que se Sasha Banks has no answer to Lacey Evans.

– Lacey Evans venceu Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley (non-title fight): It is a Saber and iria lutar alguns minutos antes, Bayley teve or domínio fight Durante Grande Parte pace, do not know how it is.

👀👀👀👀 @ LaceyEvansWWE @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aPc7uiiY6o

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 18, 2020

You can change Bayley’s pace by selecting the pins for Lacey Evans and continuing the fight against Bayley Falhou and Crossbody and Lacey Evans for Women Correct, e vencer assim a campeã.

There is no news from behind the scenes from WWE, Alyse Ashton and Shorty G. You can also view Sheamus as an insegurator. E o próprio Sheamus interrompeu a entrevista para insultar Shorty G. Mas Sheamus fez um erro, ficou demasiado perto de alguém que como background a lutar greco-romana e Shorty G Beur teve em atirar Sheamus para o chão e atacá-lo com vários Strikes Antes de Ser Parado Por Vários árbitros.

De novo no backstage, Braun Strowman for Entrevistado and the continuation of the Intercontinental Championship by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Agora no ringue Elias is a fast concert for the interrompido by Sami Zayn, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami Zayn cannot underestimate the pace of an insult like Braun Strowman. No final decision has been made, Shinsuke Nakamura cannot avoid the insult, and an idea has been found, a trio by Lutadores, or an interrompido by Braun Strowman em auxílio de Elias.

, @ BraunStrowman sends a MESSAGE to @SamiZayn, @ShinsukeN and @WWECesaro on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/RO1GDTO4sQ

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

– Alexa Bliss venceu Sonya Deville: Sonya Deville has the ability to play a ring, fight, and play the Nikki Cross. Mandy Rose has the option to play the MMA and the ability to play a Vitória an Alexa Bliss.

@otiswwe just got @WWE_MandyRose from CERTAIN DOOM! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DMRzMjD0Zg saved

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

No endgame against Sonya Deville that is most often seen when there is a mistake, an answer to the question of whether Mandy Rose disagrees or not …

De regresso ao backstage, tivemos um segmento com Robert Roode no seu balneário, até que King Corbin e Dolph Ziggler interromperam o seu aquecimento and os três congratularam-se pelo ataque a Roman Reigns na semana passada e falando do Combating aconteceria em seguida.

– Roman Reigns venceu Robert Roode (match in the table): Robert Roode has an Entrada de Roman Reigns with Big Dog at the cost and minutes for Glorious One.

E o domínio continuou apesar de toda a luta que Roman Reigns for dando, Robert Roode the most bastante bem prepareado para o seu adversário.

Nobody is home to @WWERomanReigns when they are on #SmackDown! @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/Qd9Rc6nbyL slams through the barricade

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

Já com King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler a ajudar Robert Roode, a vitória parecia certa, mas Die Usos Vieram em auxílio do seu primo e equilibraram assim o combate.

The @WWEUsos FLATTEN @HEELZiggler! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/X4Ea9sicd1

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

Os momentos finais viram então Roman Reigns fazer um Speer que fez Robert Roode atravessar mesa e assim o Big Dog tinha o direito de escolher and estipulação for the fight against King Corbin no Royal Rumble.

E Roman Reigns has no experience with Friday Night Smackdown and cannot play Royal Rumble against Falls Count Anywhere.

O que achaste do WWE SmackDown desta semana?