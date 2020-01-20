WWE Royal Rumble is played 10 times

A WWE divulgou este domingo um vídeo no seu canal de YouTube onde apresentou aquelas que empresa como as 10 maiores pops da história do Royal Rumble, more concretamente do Royal Rumble Match.

Logo and rating for AJ Styles no Royal Rumble from 2016, awarded for “estreia” (recently) in the WWE. O “Phenomenal One” Entrou nº 3, deixando o WWE Universe e Roman Reigns boquiabertos.

Becky Lynch’s top 10 finish in the women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019 is complete. The SmackDown Championship for women against Asuka is coming up. Uma presença que a levou à vitória.

Este foi o Top 10 Apresentado Pela WWE:

John Cena (2008) AJ Styles (2016) Becky Lynch Bubba Ray Dudley (2015) Trish Stratus (2018) Triple H (2016) Diesel (2011) Rob Van Dam (2009) Roddy Piper (2008) Goldberg (2017)

