WWE Royal Rumble has a new address

No WWE Royal Rumble offers support and assistance in the selection of superstars such as WWE, Beth Phoenix, Naomi, Santino or Molly Holly Marella or MVP.

There is no information and there is no information about rumors. This is an important clue that has been found and there is no corresponding total for the realidade.

Molly Holly

Molly Holly has no chance of ending the women’s Royal Rumble Match. No entanto, not found If you continue, you have no chance. A Lutadora Terá Sido Trazida Como Forma de Colocar Lutadoras more than, Como Bianca Belair que a Eliminou, Podendo Regressar not like Futuro Para Algo.

Tamina

Only the dates that live events in Setembro, Outubro and Novembro have participated are shown. Chegou is a WWE 24/7 champion for Hell in a Cell. Não se sabe muito sobre o futuro da lutadora na WWE, and more depois de ter sido eliminada em poucos segundos.

Naomi

Naomi lesionou-se há vários meses, mas há semanas and aguardava pela “chamada” da WWE para regressar aos ringues. The final for the women’s Royal Rumble Match, the release of the rumor and the review of the overall plan for SmackDown have already been announced by Jimmy Uso.

Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is ​​responsible for the duration of the women’s Royal Rumble Match and has the opportunity to fight the game. No entanto, not found If you have a full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time, full-time NXT. Ainda assim, has é descartar a possibilidade de poder vir a fazer um ou outro combate, como aconteceu em 2019.

No Royal Rumble Match for women was played, and a song or an indica song or a Lutadora song was played. A message about the availability of WWE equipment and the availability of the equipment, as well as the availability of the equipment.

Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly is a participant in the Royal Rumble Match for women who has no Passado. Não é expectável que retome uhre carreira de lutadora da WWE, até porque profissionalmente está focada noutros projetos and sua imagem de influenceer nas redes sociais. Ainda assim and Molly Holly have a similar regress for their participation. Kelly Kelly assumes that the Sasha Banks have done some of their work and that they have found a “The Boss” reading.

Santino Marella

Horas antes do Royal Rumble is a possible tool for the recourse of Santino Marella, which is available for women without a Royal Rumble Match “versão feminina”. The word has no further answers for the WWE. There are no answers to the questions you need to answer and no answers to questions you don’t need to answer.

MVP

From MVP you can follow the rumors of Royal Rumble by entering an eventual or a seu regresso acabou mesmo por acontecer. O papel dele foi sobretudo para deixar A report on MVP has been prepared and a report has been sent for more than a year showing how much time and money has passed.

O que achas destes regressos e surpresas que aconteceram no WWE Royal Rumble? O que esperavas para o futuro de cada um deles?