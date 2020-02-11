WWE Raw results and summary: Shayna Baszler sucks the blood of Becky Lynch

Shayna brought things to another level on Raw (Credit: WWE)

WWE is a sequel to last week’s amazing Raw with another great show, highlighted by some great moments – and a completely bizarre one.

Ladies champion Becky Lynch defended her title on Monday night in another incredible match against Asuka – still half the tag team champion with Kairi Sane – while the two rivals clashed once again with the gold on the line.

The couple went on displaying their obvious chemistry in the ring for nearly 20 minutes when they left it all on the canvas and proved why WWE would be wise to revisit this at some point in the future.

It’s great that management gave them enough time to deliver, and the last moments were brilliantly executed with almost traps before Lynch pinned her enemy to sign (for the time being) under that feud.

After the bell, former NXT Ladies champion Shayna Baszler jumped into the ring for the beat after the game, with Becky apparently setting up a WrestleMania 36 showdown in Tampa.

No matter how great that match – and the subsequent storyline – may be, things still took a very strange turn when Shayna bit the champion in the neck.

As if that wasn’t strange enough when she returned, her face was covered with blood when Lynch – who later made it clear that she would not be intimidated – screamed in pain.

So, in a long time, WWE has taken one of the most requested decisions by bringing the queen of spades to Raw for a Mania contest with the man – but she could already be turned into a vampire, of course.

Hopefully the first implication is wrong, and it’s just a crazy bad ass that does everything to weaken her enemy. Let’s see how this turns out …

The best of the rest

Randy Orton came to the ring for a second attempt to explain his gruesome attack on Edge one evening after the sensational return of his former tag team mate to the Royal Rumble.

He claimed that what he did with the Rated R Superstar hurt him more than Edge, but he was interrupted by Matt Hardy before he could continue with his reasoning for the attack.

Matt pointed out that while he and Edge have their history – and at one point hated him no more than the Woken One – they were best friends, young children who lived their dreams and revolutionized the ladder competition.

He admitted that when his rival was forced to retire, his hatred — referring to the couple’s real hostility toward Lita — had disappeared, and he couldn’t imagine he was struggling again.

The pair started fighting with Hardy against the first RKO, but he was captured with another from the Viper when Orton grabbed two chairs to take him out with a solo-con chairman, just like he did with Edge on Raw for two weeks earlier.

For Randy, this is a great way to build his feud with Edge and let things simmer until his rival returns to Raw, while it could mean the end of Matt’s WWE run as his contract approaches its end.

While the rest of the show experienced other exciting moments – Humberto Carrilo and Angel Garza fight for the latter’s game, and Rhea Ripley demands the decision of Charlotte Flair’s Mania – but a real non-struggle marks the return of the VIP Lounge.

MVP was back for the first time in a decade with his talk show and his guest was the Royal Rumble winner of the gentlemen himself, Drew McIntyre.

The Great Scot came out when the pair shared a few jokes before MVP offered its services to lead Drew to his WrestleMania clash with Brock Lesnar for the WWE title.

He told MVP that he was not interested in someone who thought for him, spoke for him or kissed his ass – and he gave Claymore a head butt to prove that he did not need the support.

This was great fun because McIntyre is continuing his dominant and sensational run.





Quickfire results

The title competition of Raw Women: Becky Lynch (c) pinched Asuka in 19 minutes.

Becky Lynch (c) pinched Asuka in 19 minutes. The Street Wins defeated Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss in 45 seconds before the latter pinned his own partner for the 24/7 title.

Angel Garza beat Cedric Alexander after 2 and a half minutes.

Rhea Ripley destroyed Sarah Logan in less than a minute.

Ricochet played Bobby Lashley after 11 and a half minutes.

Aleister Black beat Tozawa in 80 seconds.

Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP defeated Kevin Owens, Viking Raiders and the returning Samoa Joe in 18 and a half minutes.





