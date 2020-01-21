WWE Raw (01/20/2020): Mixed Tag Team

A WWE realizou esta segunda-feira mais uma edição do Raw, a última antes do Royal Rumble and Realiza já no próximo domingo e que dá início à Road to WrestleMania.

Fight against WWE Royal Rumble

resultados

– USA champion Andrade venceu Rey Mysterio (ladder match)

– Aleister Black venceu lutador local

– Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

– Raw female winner Becky Lynch venceu Kairi Sane (non-title match)

– Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy Venceram Raw Tag Team Champion The Vikings Raiders

– Erick Rowan venceu Matt Hardy

– Bobby Lashley and Lana Venceram Rusev and Liv Morgan

report

O Monday Night Raw by Seth Rollins and Seth Rollins has no ring for a promo and hoax for a Semana Passada Vimos. Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins left a short message. You must first leave a message and then leave a message to receive a confirmation.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe interrupt their careers as Samoans and confirm their careers as raw tag team champion Dois Lutadores No Ataque with Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP.

S T U N N E R # RAW @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/iAN85POD4Y

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 21, 2020

Já no backstage e depois do intervalo Seth Rollins afirmou que os Viking Raiders se iriam Arrepender de konfrontado o seu grupo, pois ele and Buddy Murphy iriam lutar pelos Raw Tag Team Championships neste WWE Raw.

– American champion Andrade venceu Rey Mysterio (ladder match): Este primeiro combate da noite, foi o primeiro Ladder Match pelo USA Championship in the história da WWE and Combate como seria de seperar abriu logo em grande velocidade.

How to start a # LadderMatch. # RAW @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/3ugRfGDufU

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

It is recommended to contest the USA championship for the fight. E parecia isso mesmo que ia acontecer com Rey Mysterio, porém Zelina Vega impediu que Rey Mysterio vencesse o combate.

# LaMuñeca to the rescue. # RAW #LadderMatch @Zelina_VegaWWE ​​pic.twitter.com/t5tde5thMD

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 21, 2020

A time difference is required to receive a recuperator for the US championship. This is a time lag error in the Hammerlock DDT exam.

Já Depois do combate Zelina Vega e Andrade queriam acabar lesionar Rey Mysterio ao querer aplicar mais um Hammerlock DDT desta vez Forums do ringue, mas o regressado Humberto Carrillo disch permitiu que isso acontecesse.

REDEMPTION TIME for @humberto_wwe! #RAW #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/7T5Q0iDeDY

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

– Aleister Black venceu lutador local: Uma vitória extremamente aleist black que aplicou o black mass assim que o combate começou para garantir a vitória.

Em seguida tivemos mais uma Promo de Paul Heyman acompanhado pelo WWE-Champion Brock Lesnar, onde Paul Heyman voltou ein falar mais uma vez de como Brock Lesnar Iria vencer o combate Royal Rumble começando o combate como número 1.

No Entanto, no interruption from Ricochet, no confirmation from Paul Heyman, no confirmation from Brock Lesnar, no confirmation.

Já no ringue, Ricochet desafiou o WWE champion for the fight, you must play a ring, and The One and Only provocou Brock Lesnar dizendo que este com medo este, Brock Lesnar voltou a entrar no ringue e deu um pontapé You can Ricochet, Antes de Pegar No Microfone and Onde Disse Que Know Tinha Medo Dele.

Já no backstage tivemos uma pequena promo by Randy Orton, onde explicou que Drew McIntyre and lutador talentoso, mas que tem de estar atento a três letras, R, K, O.

– Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (from No Contest): O combate entre dos dois possíveis favoritos a vencer o combate masculino do Royal Rumble de 2020 começou de forma bastante intensa, com os dois lutadores a quererem vencer o combate rapidamente de forma e evitar lesões Rumo ao grande Evento de Domingo.

Porém como seria de esperar o combate foi longo and quando parecia que estávamos a aproximar-nos do final do combate, The O.C. You can call Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton to try fighting weapons and other weapons.

#TheOC of course didn’t want to see this game anymore. # RAW @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/ijla9tjbSt

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

There is no entrance, Randy Orton with Drew McIntyre and Claymore Kick for AJ Styles.

You cannot report more than one error to Drew McIntyre and register Randy Orton for the Valeu at RKO.

You had to know that the compliment was too good to be true, @ DMcIntyreWWE… # RAW #RKO @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/hjwVWOf7nw

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

Drew McIntyre is a promo and has made the choice between Royal Rumble and Claymore Kick at Randy Orton to fight the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight against the fight o WrestleMania’s main event.

De novo no backstage, Charlotte Flair is a discovery and a confirmation that there is no Passado for the Lutadora and that there is no Royal Rumble for the woman, it is an Iria for the fight.

The fight against Kairi Sane is fought by a Raw Woman master, Becky Lynch, and also against Asuka knows an iria vencer no Royal Rumble.

– Raw female winner Becky Lynch venceu Kairi Sane: Já no que toca ao combate, a regressada Kairi Sane dominou grande parte do combate and esteve da vitória por várias vezes. Quando Becky Lynch has come to fight, Asuka tentou interferir or the valeu um forearm na cara, Becky Lynch is able to Colocar Kairi Sane no Dis-Arm-Her, for Vencer or Combate.

End the fight with Becky Lynch without Asuka Lock and end the fight with Becky Lynch without Asuka Lock.

De novo no backstage Asuka fez uma promo em japonês, Antes de fechar and Entrevista dizendo que Becky Lynch did not prepare it for Asuka.

– Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy Venceram Raw Tag Team Champion The Viking Raiders: No fight against the fight against Raw Tag Team Champion The Viking Raiders is a duo from Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy, published by Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe parte de fora do ringue que acabaram por sairem de cena em brawl.

You fight against Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy players who have first-class equipment and control of Viking Raiders. Ainda assim os Raw Tag Team Champions offers the opportunity to fight in balance, train on Monday evening and continue Buddy Murphy.

Going to the same page was no problem for @WWERollins and @ WWE_Murphy … #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/eZZG53tumP

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

E foi aproveitando a confusão que Seth Rollins and Know-how oo homem legal aplicou oo Blackout em Erik para Buddy Murphy aproveitar u fazer oo pin que garantiu u and assim temos novos Raw Tag Team Champions, a dupla de Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy , Seth Rollins is an Afirmar who belongs to a time when there are no backstage problems.

What’s next on @WWERollins’ list?

Win the #RoyalRumble Match for the second time in a row! #RAW pic.twitter.com/15veNRW519

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

After the weekend update, Street Profits can be used to promote Royal Rumble.

– Erick Rowan venceu Matt Hardy: Esta semana Erick Rowan is a member of Matt Hardy. Erick Rowan, Matt Hardy successfully fought Erick Rowan.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe explain their situation with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the first time at Raw Tag Team Champions.

You’re not backstage, or WWE 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley. You have the option to register in advance and you have the option to register in advance.

He is a whole new kind of # 247 Champion.

Don’t mess with @MojoRawleyWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Tqqnyt9M3X

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

Antes do main event, more than a promotion from Lana and an insult to Rusev and Liv Morgan.

– Bobby Lashley and Lana Venceram Rusev and Liv Morgan: O main event do último Monday Night Rohe Antes do Royal Rumble about the game against Liv Morgan, without the possibility to change the clothesline, or against Rusev eo domínio do combate inverteu-se. With Liv Morgan you can watch Bobby Lashley.

ONLY LIVE THIS. # RAW @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/ejyqaRDpU6

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

O final parecia que ia mesmo ter a vitória de Rusev & Liv Morgan, mas Lana agarrou a perna de Rusev tempo suficiente a distrair, dando tempo a Bobby Lashley de se recompor e fazer o seu Spear no seu rival para garantir a vitória, neste final de Monday Night Raw.

O que achaste do WWE Raw desta semana?