A legend in the WWE has died.

CNN reports Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, the father of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, died at the age of 75, the WWE said on Wednesday (January 15).

“WWE is sad to learn that Rocky” Soul Man “Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, passed away at the age of 75, “the organization wrote in a statement on the WWE website.

While Johnson had an overall successful career in WWE, the organization said, “He found his greatest success when he partnered with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol.”

The duo made history on December 10, 1983 when they defeated The Wild Samoans and became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions, according to WWE.

Johnson retired in 1991 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son “The Rock”.

According to the WWE, “Johnson had a hand in the education of his son Dwayne” The Rock “Johnson after retirement. The Rock would become one of the greatest stars in the history of sports entertainment and proudly continue his father’s legacy. “

CNN reports that Canadian film producers Jonathan and Justin Gajewski have announced that they will produce and write a biopic about Johnson titled Ring king,

“Rocky really lived the American dream. With humble beginnings in a small town in Nova Scotia, Rocky grew up in one of the most oppressed times for people with color fatherless and black,” the producers said in a press release from CNN news partner CBC.

Dwayne Johnson posted a sincere Instagram video last year when he spread the word that he told his father he was buying him a house.

“He is a weathered soul and like all weathered souls there is often a hard, historic path that leads them there,” he said.

The Rock added: “Well, for me this path started when I was 13 when his mother kicked him out of his house on Christmas Day and forced him to live toughness on the street.”

The WWE did not specify the cause of death, but wrote that they “expressed condolences to Johnson’s family, friends, and fans.”

BET contacted the Dwayne Johnson publicist to request a comment.