WWE did not promise to present CM Punk no WWE backstage

CM Punk has a confirmation, confirmation or confirmation for 2019, feedback on a WWE backstage event or a debate program on a FOX broadcast date and an FS1 channel. A data anunciada pelo ex-lutador era 21 by Janeiro, o que quer dizer and CM Punk no programa de hoje.

Participation in the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been confirmed for participation in the CM Punk erkess tem sido promovida. O destaque tem sido todo dado à noiva de Seth Rollins, enquanto CM Punk Beur for the number of published WWE publications for the program.

Decide on a WWE preference, an offer, an advertisement or a participation from Becky Lynch, champion of the raw materials women.

Be sure to see @BeckyLynchWWE on #WWEBackstage TOMORROW NIGHT at 23.00 ET / 20.00 PT on @ FS1! pic.twitter.com/5gy8X1OHx4

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

Isto levou alguns for a questionnaire for real participation in CM Punk, no program and no advertising. A response from WWE to FOX confirming that it is the best game in the world.

You will receive confirmation of the presence of Renee Young, which can be seen before the WWE backstage, as well as confirmation from Christian and Paige how they have chosen a program. Quanto a Booker T, cannot be found, cannot be ordered.

Yes he will.

– WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2020

Do you have questions about Becky Lynch and CM Punk? No, WWE backstage?