Tamara Jehnzen, 36, of central Michigan, lost £ 193 on WW (formerly Weight Watchers). This is her story in her own words.

I have had a tense relationship with food since childhood. I grew up eating as a reward, comfort and friend. I quickly learned to turn food to deal with emotions – happiness, sadness, anger, stress and shame. My memories of being overweight go back to kindergarten, but it seemed like I was the slushest child in class with each new school year. I wanted to lose weight when I was just 12 years old.

This led to lifelong attempts to lose weight. Sure, I’ve had success with every attempt, but it was limited and short-lived. I would soon find that the methods I used were either extreme or difficult to bear. Old habits crept in again and the weight would increase again.

The year before my current husband and I dated, I had dedicated myself to losing weight and quickly lost 100 pounds to reach my lowest adult weight of 188 pounds. But with love came weight gain, and by the time we got married in 2007 I had already gained 40 pounds back.

Eaten emotionally for a lifetime

After marriage, my unhealthy habits just continued. Over the next four years, I gained weight as I used food to deal with the happiness and stress associated with married life. We wanted to start a family in 2011, but struggled with infertility due to complications from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which only got worse from the weight I had put on my petite body. At over 300 pounds, I decided that I would try to lose weight while going through the qualification period for a weight loss surgery. I lost £ 40 in 2012 and instead of qualifying for bariatric surgery, we were able to welcome our daughter.

I had a healthy pregnancy, but when I was over 350 pounds, I had to go through complicated labor and delivery that ended in a caesarean. In the weeks after my daughter was born, I was able to lose part of the baby’s weight, but was still over 300 pounds. The reality of life as a working young mother quickly set in, and for the next two years I focused more on survival than on prosperity. By 2015, my weight had reached 355 pounds. Daily life was a struggle. Personal hygiene habits were a chore. I quickly got tired and could hardly keep up with my busy toddler.

My turning point came in December 2015. My busy toddler would soon be 3 years old and then it hit me! My baby grew up and I watched her life from the sidelines and lived my life from the nearest bank. I wanted to give my daughter the healthy foundation for life that I lacked as a child. Oh, and I wanted to be a hot mom too! In December 2015 I realized that I had two and a half years to go to kindergarten and had to lose 200 pounds. So I chose WW.

With the WW and the new myWW program, I started to see food as a currency. Each meal had value and cost, and I had a budget for every day and week. I used to eat fast food daily as a quick meal. Knowing that my circumstances hadn’t changed, I used the WW app to find other fast food options that fit my budget and made them my favorite fast food options. Instead of a 10-piece chicken nugget with a large french fries and a medium shake, I now order a salad and if I am particularly hungry, I add an additional piece of grilled chicken.

I never gave up the things I liked to eat. I adjusted the recipes and made easier decisions. Do I eat several pieces of pizza? No, but with myWW I can still enjoy the foods I love. Sometimes I “save” for the real thing or I make my own lighter version at home, but either way I enjoy every bite. I went from fast food meals to simple and quick meals at home, from a gas station candy bar snack to an apple and cream cheese.

What I eat on a WW day

breakfast

Banana rum pancakes with warm berries and ChocZero syrup

Having lunch

My chicken salad recipe with corn crackers and fresh berries

snacks

Apples, vegetables, cheese spread, turkey pepperoni with cheese spread, pretzels, WW snacks, built bars

dinner

Shake ‘n Bake Chicken Tender with Steamed Broccoli, Whipped Pumpkin or Rice

dessert

Greek yogurt with a tiramisu flavor, garnished with a crushed pizza cell and a pinch of whipped cream

Comprehensive changes to the WW

I focused on my relationship with food in the first ten months of 2016. In October of this year I was finally under 300 pounds and felt pretty good for myself and my success. I knew it was time to add an exercise. So I started running. First only half a mile and then 1, 2 and so on, now I’m up to 5 miles a day. I even made it a habit of running across the track at the school my daughter went to. One of my biggest moments was picking up my daughter and she said to me, “Mom! I saw you outside today! “I am no longer a supporting actress. I also used a series of aerobic walking videos at home that allowed me to maintain my running habits even in bad weather! I recently started taking group fitness classes like Zumba and Pound. Mine The goal is to train 45-60 minutes 4-5 times a week – a few days more, a few days less. My main goal is to move!

My top 3 tips for WW success

“If you have a rejection problem, say” No! “In transition!”

We all have food that we just can’t stop eating! This tip saved me from many “snaccidents”!

“Make lasting changes to maintain your weight loss!”

Extreme changes are unsustainable and lead to burnout and disappointment. I made this mistake. Never introduce habits or behaviors that you cannot continue on your trip.

Set yourself small achievable goals and celebrate weight loss milestones!

After years of unsuccessful or unsustainable weight loss attempts, I knew I had to do it differently. If I look at the big picture, £ 200, I would be overwhelmed! So I set myself small achievable goals – £ 5, even £ 1! Any goal would help me reach a new milestone for weight loss – from £ 355 to £ 350, then £ 350 to £ 349. Every time I reached a new milestone, I felt a sense of achievement that made me keep going!

Approaching my WW goal

I have lost 193.4 pounds and am counting and I am not done yet. My ultimate goal is 200 pounds lost.

I am no different from any other woman out there. I have my “I want to give up” days and my “I want to give up” days. I was not always motivated – motivation comes and goes. Instead, I focus on being committed, disciplined, and determined.

