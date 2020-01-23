Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the 2003 SARS crisis, Zhong Nanshan, one of the heroes in China’s fight against the disease, described the phenomenon as a “turning point” for the nation.

“SARS has forced the whole country to pay attention to people’s livelihoods,” he said, before adding a warning. “We have made huge progress, but our steps are slow, especially in terms of health care.”

With the Wuhan coronavirus spreading across the country, killing at least 25 people so far, China is now facing a major test of its evolution since 2003, both in terms of the health system’s capacity to react to a deadly new pathogen – and most importantly, how the central government is managing the developing crisis.

Speaking this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered “all-out efforts” to contain the spread of the virus and treat those affected. His intervention seems to send a clear message: the errors of SARS will not be repeated.

Wuhan is just the last crisis Xi has faced since gaining personal control of the Communist Party, joining the US-China trade war, the ongoing anti-government unrest in Hong Kong, and the recent elections. in Taiwan, in which Tsai Ing-wen, much hated by Beijing, easily won re-election against a more pro-China candidate.

More than any other leader since Mao Zedong, Xi has centralized power around him. He is the state, and while it gives him immense control, it also means that every crisis is a test of his leadership – Wuhan perhaps especially, as the country turns to its leader for reassurance and confidence .

Since Xi’s statement, efforts to fight the virus have intensified nationwide, with health authorities ordering the highest response, commonly used to fight plague or cholera epidemics. Wuhan himself – the 11 million inhabitants – was partially quarantined on Thursday, public transport “temporarily suspended”, including all planes and trains departing from the city.

In state-run media, editorials called for greater transparency and praised the swift response from the central government and that of Chinese scientists and doctors, who quickly released the genome of the virus to help the work of other researchers around the world to find a vaccine.

Despite praiseworthy efforts by Chinese health professionals and strong statements from Beijing, allegations of an initial cover-up – and possibly even in progress – continue to hover over the Wuhan epidemic.

This virus could have been a chance for China to exorcise once and for all the ghosts of SARS, but it may have revealed that, despite all the progress made over the past 17 years, fundamental gaps remain in place when ‘It’s about managing a crisis like this – those that could cause much greater danger in the future.

Crisis and camouflage

The first cases of what will later be called severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) were identified in southern China in November 2002. The virus is said to infect more than 8,000 people worldwide, most of them in China.

However, as the deadly pathogen spread throughout Guangdong Province, the media was censored and the patients and their families were prevented from speaking. If they addressed the problem, officials downplayed it, not wanting to risk disrupting the economy or “social stability” – important parameters for future promotion.

It was only when whistleblower Jiang Yanyong, a retired Chinese army doctor, came out in early 2003 that much of China and the rest of the world realized the real danger – when SARS had already spread widely. The virus was quickly declared a “global threat” by the World Health Organization (WHO) and efforts to contain its spread were put in place all over the world.

In the months that followed, the Chinese government officially apologized for the slowness with which it reported the outbreak, and the country’s health minister was fired, as was the mayor of Beijing at the time. “Never again,” was the message of the day, which was repeated over and over about the Wuhan virus.

As the Communist Party’s domination of power in China has become stronger than ever under Xi, its popular legitimacy is much more fragile. The SARS scandal and mismanaged crises like the 2008 Sichuan earthquake had a devastating effect on this legitimacy, greatly alarming those responsible for putting “stability” above all.

Xi’s takeover around him also means that the Wuhan crisis will be more of a test of his personal control over the Party and the country – and over the highly centralized system he has set up in recent years.

Initial problems

By a number of measures, China has handled the current crisis far better than during SARS. Wuhan authorities alerted the public to the new virus in mid-December, soon after the first cases were identified. Xi’s statement four weeks later greatly stimulated the response and exposed the risk.

In 2003, by comparison, it was more than two months after the first patients were diagnosed with SARS that the WHO was alerted – by a whistleblower, and not by the Chinese authorities – of a “strange contagious disease “which” has already left more than 100 people dead. “

But behind this outwardly competent management of a crisis, there are signs of a deeper problem.

One of the oldest clichés in Chinese politics is that “the mountains are high and the emperor is far away”. Although they are an intensely centralized state, provincial authorities do not always act as Beijing would prefer, any more than the commands from above – to crack to fight corruption or to reign in pollution, or to increase transparency – always towards the provinces.

Although not confirmed, there are many indications that officials in Wuhan have downplayed the risks of the virus. for several weeks, delaying appropriate action and potentially increasing its spread.

Although the first case was detected on December 8 – It was not until January 14 that authorities in Wuhan introduced screening measures. In the meantime, a large Hubei provincial holiday meeting was held in the city and more than 40,000 families were invited to attend a banquet in an attempt to set a world record.

Speaking to state media, Wuhan officials downplayed the danger, saying the virus was unlikely to spread from person to person. State officials initially repeated this assessment: Wang Guangfa, head of a research team sent from Beijing to investigate the situation, said on January 11 that she was under control – he has since been diagnosed with the virus.

At the same time, authorities in Wuhan have also attempted to restrict discussion of the virus. State media reported that police arrested eight people in early January for spreading “rumors” that the virus was linked to SARS, which has since been confirmed by health officials.

Even though British researchers estimated that the initial spread of the virus could have affected at least 1,700 people, no new cases have been reported in Wuhan itself, despite the identification of patients in other countries. “Does the virus only affect overseas travelers?” Asked Chinese social media darkly, where the cover-up charges quickly spread and were censored.

It was only when the inspectors sent from Beijing assessed the situation that the alarm was properly triggered. In an interview with state television CCTV, SARS hero Zhong Nanshan said that there was “definitely human-to-human transmission” and warned that the rate of infection was “increasing”.

Worst possible timing

Speaking to state media this week, Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang admitted that “city warnings were not enough”.

Whether because of bureaucratic incompetence or politically motivated cover-ups, the delay could not have come at a worse time. China is currently in the midst of the Lunar New Year travel rush, in which hundreds of millions of people are traveling across the country, huddled together on trains, coaches and planes.

The revelations about the true spread and severity of the virus did not come until after the start of the four-week travel period, and restrictions on people leaving Wuhan himself did not take effect until Thursday. A woman identified as having the virus in South Korea even told health officials that she had visited a doctor in Wuhan with symptoms – after the introduction of screening measures – but had been sent on her way and had was able to leave the country.

Omnipresent censorship of the Chinese press and the Internet has undoubtedly played a role, as has Xi’s suppression for years against civil society groups, forcing people to trust official accounts and transparency. public servants whose motivations are often completely relevant.

After Xi intervened, essentially reporting that the Wuhan virus was fair game for the Chinese media, reporters rushed to the scene. Caixin and the Beijing News – some of the country’s most independent outlets – quickly began to produce extensive coverage, some of which revealed omissions from local officials and punched holes in their accounts. Writing on WeChat from Wuhan, Caixin reporter Gao Yu compared the situation to SARS, saying that “the lack of transparency, public oversight and truth (a) has caused enormous damage to public safety.”

China learned hard lessons in 2003 at terrible cost. The legacy of SARS can be seen in the central government’s response this month and in that of Chinese scientists, both of whom deserve much credit.

But Xi also reversed the progressive liberalization and opening that occurred after SARS, again massively centralizing power within the Communist Party. At the same time, he oversaw a crackdown on the Internet, the press and civil society, and an anti-corruption purge which, even if it spilled over many rotten apples, may also have left provincial officials more afraid to put out angry Beijing.

Xi is closest to China to an emperor since Mao, but as the old saying goes, he is often far away. The Wuhan virus shows what happens when the country has to rely on information filtering to the top for decisive action to be taken.