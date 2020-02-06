Wuhan Hospital Announces Death of Whistleblower Doctor After Confusion in State Media

Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public about a possible “SARS-like” disease in December 2019, has died, according to Wuhan Central Hospital. The confirmation follows a series of contradicting statements about his condition from the hospital and Chinese state media.

Li died early Friday morning (local time) in Wuhan of the novel corona virus.

“Unfortunately, our hospital’s ophthalmologist, Li Wenliang, was infected with coronavirus while he was fighting the coronavirus epidemic,” the hospital’s latest statement said.

“He died on February 7th at 2:58 a.m. after resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.”

On Thursday evening, several state-run media reported that Li had died, and Chinese social media broke out in deep grief and anger.

Hours of confusion ensued when the Wuhan Central Hospital released a statement that Li was still alive and in critical condition. They added that they were “trying to revive him”.

State media then deleted their previous tweets.

The hospital later confirmed his death.

Wuhan’s whistleblower

Li had raised the alarm about the virus that had ultimately cost him his life.

In December, he published in his medical school alumni group in the Chinese news app WeChat that seven patients from a local fish market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like disease and were quarantined at his Wuhan hospital.

Shortly after posting the news, the Wuhan police accused Li of rumor trading.

He was one of several medical professionals the police had tried to whistle the deadly virus in the first few weeks of the outbreak, causing more than 28,000 people to fall ill and more than 560 people killed. He later fell ill with the virus.

Li was hospitalized on January 12 and tested for coronavirus on February 1.

Anger on social media

China’s social media channels were angry after Li died.

The topics “Wuhan’s government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” soon began to develop on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo. Each of them won tens of thousands of views before disappearing from the heavily censored platform.

Another topic, entitled “I Want Freedom of Speech,” had 1.8 million views as of Friday morning at 5:00 PM local time (4:00 PM and Thursday).

Key comments at Wuhan Central Hospital on the death of Li included “I learned two words: political rescue and performative rescue” and “Countless young people will mature overnight: the world is not as beautiful as we imagined it to be you angry? If any of us are lucky enough to speak to the public in the future, please remember that you remember the rage from tonight. “

Several comments also marked the time of the announcement. “I knew you would post this in the middle of the night,” wrote one Weibo user.

“Do you think we all went to sleep? No we didn’t,” said another.

Confusion about his condition

The Global Times announced that Li had died in a tweet at around 10:40 p.m. Local time Thursday, link to a report quoting friends and doctors from Wuhan Central Hospital.

It deleted the post a few hours later. Other Chinese media also deleted their reports of his death without explaining it. The World Health Organization issued a condolence after the initial reports that Li was dead, which was later updated to confirm that they had no information about the status of the doctor.

Wuhan Central Hospital issued a new statement later that day confirming his death.

The death toll and the number of people infected with the Wuhan coronavirus continue to increase, and despite the stringent quarantine and population control methods used in central China, there are no signs of a slowdown.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide was 28,275 on Thursday, including more than 28,000 in China. The number of cases in China rose 3,694 or 15% the previous day. So far there have been 565 deaths, all but two in China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.