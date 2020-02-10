Wuhan flight quarantine at Riverside base set to Tuesday, no signs of coronavirus

The nearly 200 people who were quarantined in March for possible new coronavirus exposure at Air Reserve Base are likely to leave the base tomorrow, after repeated examinations showed no signs of the pathogen, health officials said today.

“People who have developed no symptoms will have success

have completed their quarantine and can leave the base, “said Dr.

Cameron Kaiser, the district health officer. “So far, none of the 195 people in quarantine have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Two people with symptoms have been retested and also found negative. Since then, they have recovered.”

The quarantine period officially ends on Tuesday morning.

In the past two weeks, two children have had a fever and have been taken to the Riverside University Medical Center in the Moreno Valley, where they were isolated for observation, each accompanied by a parent. Both minors and their parents were allowed to return to the quarantine center after laboratory results confirmed that there was no coronavirus.

Kaiser expressed concern about the fear associated with the virus, which led to inappropriate behavior.

“Unfortunately, some people have taken out the families and households of people who work at March Air Reserve Base with concern,” he said.

“ Comments were made that were harmful both personally and on social media and are often based on incorrect or incomplete information. Some basic workers were even addressed in uniform. This is not acceptable and must stop. ”

The doctor stressed that employees and visitors as well as residents in the immediate vicinity “are not at increased risk of exposure to the new virus”.

They had no contact with the evacuees, whose area is completely separated from the basic personnel. You do not have to exclude members of the MARB household or family.

He said efforts to protect the county’s residents from viral transmission have not yet been completed.

“ We work with state and federal partners to take all precautions to protect this community, and we will take action immediately if a monitored person develops symptoms of 2019-nCoV. No cases have been identified so far, and we do not expect this to be the case, but we are ready if it is. ”

Kaiser informed the Board of Supervisors last week that there was a minimal chance of a local corona virus threat. “The flu will kill more people than the corona virus.”

He was unsure whether the federal government would file further quarantine cases in March. Nationwide, four other military bases were designated as quarantine sites, including the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in the San Diego district.

The coronavirus epidemic claimed nearly 1,000 lives in China, exceeding the 2003 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS]. In China, more than 40,000 infections have been documented, in other countries even a few hundred, the World Health Organization. Respiratory disease is treatable and many patients are recovering, health officials said.

Federal officials said there were twelve confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, six of them in California, including one in Los Angeles and Orange districts. Temporary quarantine and processing locations have been established at major airports, including LAX.

The virus was first publicly identified by the Chinese government on December 31, when the authorities indicated that an unknown variant of pneumonia affects Hubei province residents. Since then, the nCoV 2019 has expanded to several dozen countries, according to the WHO.