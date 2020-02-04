Wuhan doctors deliver a baby in Hazmat suits because both parents are suspected of having Coronavirus

The father of the newborn is confirmed with a case of coronavirus, while the mother is suspected of it.

Amid intense fear and frenzy triggered by the deadly coronavirus epidemic that has already killed more than 400 people, a baby boy was born in the quarantined section of Wuhan with doctors bringing the baby in hazmat suits.

The boy was born Saturday at the Wuhan Union Hospital in the Chinese city, which is believed to be the origin of the deadly outbreak. Doctors and medical professionals who delivered the baby wore safety goggles and hazmat suits to protect themselves against contamination.

the isolation unit of the Wuhan Hospital in the quarantined province of Hubei has been designated as the national delivery location for pregnant women with confirmed or suspected corona virus infections.

Images shared by the hospital show a healthy child with parents and the team of doctors who brought the baby.

The baby boy was born in the center of a quarantine zone after his parents were diagnosed with Coronavirus.

By Tuesday, the coronavirus death toll had risen to 420, with the Chinese government confirming 20,438 cases of infection. The last number has officially surpassed that of the SARS epidemic.

