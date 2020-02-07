Wuhan coronavirus whistleblower doctor dies as confirmed cases over 30,000

A Wuhan doctor who tried to warn the public about a possible new outbreak of coronavirus died on Friday as the number of virus-related deaths in China continued to increase to over 600.

As of Friday morning, the number of confirmed cases worldwide was 31,420, of which more than 31,000 were in mainland China. The number of cases in China rose the previous day by 3,143 or around 11%. This is a decrease in the percentage increase that was 15% every other day this week.

There were a total of 638 deaths, all but two of which were in mainland China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Li Wenliang, 34, was a Wuhan doctor who was widely hailed as a hero after it emerged that he was selected by the police to target “rumors” about the virus when he actually exchanged accurate information trying to raise the alarm.

Speaking to CNN from his hospital bed this week, Li said, “I just wanted to remind my college mates to be careful.” At the time, he was warning the officials about a SARS-like virus that was spreading around the city still played down the outbreak and its danger.

The Wuhan Central Hospital, where Li worked as an ophthalmologist, announced his death in the early hours of Friday morning, which led to an increase in grief and anger online. This was compounded by initial confusion when the state media first published reports of his death and then withdrew them. This led to allegations that they tried to cover them up or control history.

“I knew you would publish this in the middle of the night,” read a popular post on Weibo, one of China’s largest social media platforms. “Do you think we all went to sleep? No we didn’t.”

Another said that “countless young people will mature overnight: the world is not as beautiful as we thought it would be. Are you mad? If any of us are lucky enough to speak to the public in the future, please remember that you remember tonight’s anger. “

“No Deserters”

Anger over Li’s death comes when the Chinese authorities signaled an escalation in the way they control the virus after an initial ban on Wuhan and neighboring cities failed to stem the outbreak in Hubei Province.

Sun Chunlan, one of China’s vice premieres and a member of the Politburo, said in Wuhan on Thursday that every household should be checked and everyone with symptoms sent to one of dozens of newly designated quarantine centers.

“There can be no deserters in times of war,” she said. “You will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever.”

Hu Lishan, deputy party secretary in Wuhan, said 132 quarantine centers were set up across the city on Thursday. This includes a converted conference and exhibition center as well as a building complex with the unpleasant name “Wuhan Living Room”.

According to Hu, there are around 12,500 beds in the quarantine centers, although he warned that only just under 400 of the 8,500 beds in 28 hospitals identified by coronaviruses are still available in the hospitals.

“To be honest, we didn’t do well enough in some areas and we have to do better,” said Hu.

In Wuhan, several dedicated hospitals went into operation that were set up by teams working around the clock in less than a week, but which weren’t enough to ease demand. Thousands of medical personnel have also been sent to the city to help with the relief efforts.

Economic fears

“For a nation, the greatest glory is not to never fall, but to rise when it falls,” said the Chinese state news agency Xinhua in a comment Thursday.

“While virus control continues, normal social and economic processes are restored. People are on their way back to work after spring break. Some wear masks, others work at home to prevent infections. Many years later, it becomes an unforgettable memory for the Chinese. “

The country’s Department of Commerce encouraged supermarkets and grocery stores to resume on Thursday as the economic and social pressures that much of the country causes from voluntary or mandatory quarantine are taking their toll. The companies were also asked to “properly resume operations while fighting the outbreak of the novel corona virus.”

The economic shocks caused by the virus – and the ongoing closure of many factories and companies across China – are felt worldwide, with ramifications for the global oil industry and automakers.

The pain caused by the virus outbreak is particularly noticeable in Hong Kong. The semi-autonomous Chinese city was already in a technical recession due to the US-China trade war and protests lasting more than six months, and a massive drop in tourists and businesses due to the outbreak has further impacted the economy.

Cruise ships quarantined

With more than two dozen countries reporting cases of the virus, there is a global race to contain it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that it would call a global research and innovation forum to take international action in response to the outbreak.

“The use of the power of science is crucial to bring this outbreak under control,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “There are questions that we need answers to, and tools that we need to develop as quickly as possible. WHO plays an important coordinating role by bringing the scientific community together to identify research priorities and accelerate progress. “

Some people on the front line of the outbreak are the thousands currently stuck on two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong, where all passengers and crew are tested for the virus.

As of Friday morning, there were a further 41 confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship currently docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. This brings the total number of cases to 61 out of 273 passengers and crew tested, or 22%, which raises concerns about a larger outbreak on board.

Another cruise ship in Hong Kong is waiting for test results. 1,800 passengers are stuck after it became known that passengers from the previous trip were infected.

Cruise ships can become breeding grounds for viral infections, usually noroviruses and other gastrointestinal disorders. Last year, a Caribbean cruise had to return to the port early after more than 400 passengers fell ill.

“Commercial sea voyages are characterized by the movement of large numbers of people in closed and semi-closed environments,” said the United States Disease Control Centers (CDC). “As in other close contact environments, these settings can facilitate the transmission of influenza viruses and other respiratory viruses from person to person through the spread of droplets or possibly through contact with contaminated surfaces.”