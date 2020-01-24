Wuhan Coronavirus: Safe to Travel?

Much is still unknown about the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic and health officials are calling for vigilance.

This means that travelers around the world need to be aware of the virus, avoid hard-hit areas, and apply some of the same types of preventive measures they would use to avoid the flu and other illnesses.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated their travel advisory for Wuhan, China, to the highest level. The “Warning – Level 3” status invites travelers to avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan.

Travelers should “stay alert if traveling to other parts of China” by avoiding contact with sick people, animals and animal markets and by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, recommends the CDC. Other parts of China currently have a Level 1 notice.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has also advised against non-essential travel to Wuhan.

Wuhan coronavirus is not yet a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization announced on Thursday.

“Make no mistake. This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. can still become one. “

Travel Tips

With so much uncertainty, being cautious is key. Health professionals offer these tips in response to travel issues:

Q: How worried should travelers outside of the worst affected areas be about Wuhan coronavirus?

In this era of global travel, you can never say there is zero risk of being exposed to something, says Dr. Yoko Furuya, medical director of infection prevention and control at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

But most of the cases so far have concerned Wuhan and surrounding cities.

“Although the risk is not zero, generally speaking, there will be no particularly high risk” outside this area, she said.

This is not a big concern for American travelers traveling within the country, says Dr. William Schaffner, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University.

Travelers to China should be more worried, he added.

“In fact, I heard colleagues say to a patient or two,” Okay, do you have to go to China now? Why don’t you wait a bit? “

People who have been to Wuhan in the past two weeks and who feel sick with fever, cough, or have difficulty breathing should seek medical advice immediately and call in advance to advise providers of their recent trips and symptoms, as directed by the CDC.

Q: Is the trip less safe in general because other passengers could come from Wuhan and neighboring cities?

No, said Schaffner. He compared the Wuhan virus to the flu, which, once the flu season is over, “will have literally caused thousands of hospitalizations and unfortunately thousands of deaths.”

“The coronavirus will be a stain on the horizon in comparison, but we have a small flare of corona anxiety at the moment because it’s new, it’s mysterious …”

Every business traveler should be alert and informed of what’s going on around them, says Dr. Robert Quigley, senior vice president and regional medical director at International SOS & MedAire. The medical assistance company supports workers around the world.

The globalization of the workforce means that we do not know if a person at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport could pass a passenger who is just coughing from Wuhan. That’s why universal precautions like the ones used to prevent the spread of the flu would apply to any traveler, he adds.

“It just gives us increased awareness and a reminder to be careful,” says Quigley.

Q: Are precautions like face masks and hand sanitizer effective?

Schaffner has received many questions about whether people should wear masks to avoid infection.

He realizes that it is culturally very common in Asia, but he says that the CDC does not recommend it to the general public because “the scientific basis showing that people in the community wearing masks really have an advantage is very thin and questionable. “

More fitted respiratory masks can be used in medical settings, but are generally not practical for the general public, says Schaffner.

“Good hand hygiene is always a good idea to protect yourself from viruses and other pathogens in your environment,” says Furuya.

The CDC recommends washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used when soap and water are not available.

Q: What precautions should travelers to other regions of China take?

Non-essential travel to Wuhan is not recommended, and travel to other parts of China should be undertaken with caution.

On January 24, Delta Air Lines granted a waiver allowing passengers on routes involving Beijing and Shanghai to change their flights free of charge or to cancel and apply the value to a future flight.

A number of Asian airlines have temporarily or indefinitely suspended flights to Wuhan, and some U.S. airlines, including Delta and American, offer flexibility when routes involving WUH Airport are canceled. Check with your airline for more details.

Quigley recommends a flexible route that can be adapted to new information and advice as soon as it becomes available. He also suggests giving additional time because health screening has been set up around many transport centers. Avoid traveling with flu-like symptoms.

Schaffner urges travelers to “stay away from these live animal markets, please.” And try to avoid people who cough and sneeze. Sure, we have a lot of flu, but it’s always good advice. And do a lot of hand hygiene. “

As the source of the virus is still unknown, Schaffner also encourages visitors to rural China to stay away from farm animals such as chickens and pigs.

The CDC also advises to avoid animals, animal markets, and products such as uncooked meat.

Q: Is air transportation more vulnerable due to its global reach?

For parts of the world outside the heavily affected region, air travel is likely to be more risky, says Furuya, due to the increased likelihood of meeting international travelers from areas with high incidence of the virus.

“When it comes to the global spread of epidemics, air transportation is usually the way things spread quickly from country to country,” she said.

Schaffner says the spread of winter respiratory illnesses on planes is still a concern. “More than once, I am quite certain that I contracted a winter virus on the plane while traveling or working at overcrowded airports,” he said.

Frequent and vigorous hand washing is again essential to reduce viral transmission.

Obviously, this is of particular concern in China at the moment, as citizens travel there en masse for the Lunar New Year celebrations, he added.

Many of the big public celebrations have been canceled to stem the spread of the virus.