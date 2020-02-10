Wuhan coronavirus: fatality on arrival of WHO team in China

The number of deaths from the Wuhan corona virus had risen to over 1,000 on Tuesday morning when experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) came to China to help tackle the epidemic.

According to the Chinese health authorities, 108 people in mainland China died of the virus on Monday. Most deaths occurred in Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan – the city where the virus was first found. The total number of deaths is 1,018, with the exception of two in mainland China.

43,090 people have been diagnosed with the virus worldwide, again with the majority in China. Since the end of December, around 4,000 patients in China have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

A team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) landed in China on Monday. The organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said they would “lay the foundation for a larger international team” that would join “as soon as possible”.

The WHO group in China is led by Bruce Aylward, who supported the body’s response to Ebola and initiatives to vaccinate, fight communicable diseases, and eradicate polio.

Their arrival is due to the growing criticism of WHO, its original decision not to declare a global health emergency, and the fact that the Chinese authorities have overwhelmed coping with the crisis, even though Beijing is indignant because of the domestic death of Beijing, among other things Whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang and the subsequent censorship of this message.

Cruise ships in crisis

Outside of China, the biggest outbreak is on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently docked in Yokohama, a port city south of Tokyo.

So far, at least 135 people have been tested positive for the virus as Japanese health authorities continue to screen hundreds of passengers and crew who have been quarantined for almost a week. The recommended quarantine time is 14 days.

The passengers voiced loudly about their displeasure with the Princess Cruises shipping company and how the Japanese government dealt with the outbreak. On Monday, several crew members called for help from the Indian government, claiming that they were at risk of becoming infected because they were not separated.

“We are very scared at this point,” said Binay Kumar Sarkar in a video that CNN recorded. “Our request is to separate the crew from the infected.”

He said none of his colleagues had been checked for the corona virus.

“Only people who measure temperatures above 37.5 degrees Celsius are checked,” he said. “Please help rescue those who are not yet infected. There are 160 Indian crew members and 8 Indian passengers on board. Please save us. Help us evacuate before we get the virus. 90% of us are healthy now. I appeal to the Indian Prime Minister Modi, please bring us home feeling well and alert. “

Princess Cruises did not respond to a request for comment on the video.

Three other cruise liners had delays and quarantines last week due to virus fear, in Hong Kong, Thailand and the United States, although none confirmed an outbreak.

Allotment fears

While most countries and areas report few cases, there were renewed fears in Hong Kong on Monday that a separate outbreak could break out.

The memories of the SARS crisis in 2003 have penetrated deep into Hong Kong, which has been on high alert for weeks. Many people work from home, wear face masks and hand sanitizers, and worry about bottlenecks. City guide Carrie Lam blocked most border crossings to mainland China last week after healthcare workers put great pressure on it. Many of them protested the decision not to seal the city earlier.

In the early hours of Tuesday, health officials began partially evacuating residents of a block of flats in Tsing Yi in northwest Hong Kong because they feared the virus might have been transmitted through the building’s lines.

According to health authorities, two residents who lived on different floors of a high-rise building called Hong Mei House were infected with coronavirus. Parts of the building have now been evacuated as health officials and engineers conduct emergency controls.

Microbiologist KY Yuen said that an improperly sealed tube could have triggered the virus by directing feces into the building’s ventilation system and blowing it into people’s homes.

“Because the pipeline that carries the feces is connected to the air line, the virus in the feces is very likely to be transmitted to the toilet by the air fan,” said Yuen. He added that the transmission route was not yet clear, so the evacuation was a precaution.

At least 12 cases were confirmed in the Hong Mei House. Pipelines were an important source of transmission during the SARS outbreak. There were more than 300 infections and 42 deaths in the Amoy Gardens housing estate after SARS spread throughout the building due to improper plumbing construction.

Economic problems

Much of China should go back to work on Monday after the New Year holidays have become an expanded voluntary quarantine for hundreds of millions of people across the country. As many remain isolated or work from home, fears of a greater economic shock are increasing.

The epidemic has already raised food prices nationwide, with vegetables being 17% more expensive. The worst price increase was for pork, a staple of the Chinese diet that was already under pressure due to a devastating swine disease. Pig prices have increased by 116% compared to the previous year.

In comparison, other articles saw a moderate price increase: healthcare, for example, was 2.3% more expensive, while clothing prices rose 0.6%, according to the country’s statistical office.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that the country must stabilize the economy and prevent mass layoffs during the corona virus outbreak.

During a meeting at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Xi said the economy was developing well, and predicted that the economic impact of the coronavirus would be short-lived.

He added that the country was ready to help companies resume production and help those who were badly affected.